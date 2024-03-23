Tom Sandoval’s Former Assistant Speaks Out About Having to Clean up After Him

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval‘s former assistant, Ann Maddox, is opening up about working for the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer.

On the March 20 episode of her podcast, “We Signed an NDA,” Maddox acknowledged that she cleaned up after Sandoval and his friends after he hosted a pool party in “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, episode 8. She suggested that cleaning up after the “Vanderpump Rules” star was not in her job description when she was hired as his assistant.

“When he first asked me to clean like that, I was a little bit like, ‘That’s kind of not in my job description.’ But I was like, ‘But I like cleaning so I’ll do it anyways,'” said Maddox. “And then you kind of just kind of keep getting asked, so you keep doing it.”

The podcast host also shared that other personal assistants have informed her that cleaning up after an employee is not normal.

“So many personal assistants reach out and be like, ‘Yo, you shouldn’t be doing that.’ And you’re like, ‘Oh, right,'” said Maddox.

Maddox then likened her time as Sandoval’s assistant to being a babysitter.

“It totally felt like nannying. Like babysitting. Like just a three-year-old toddler running around, dropping stuff. And you just following them. Making sure they don’t get hurt. And, like, picking up after them. That was my job. But it was for an adult,” said Maddox with a laugh.

Tom Sandoval Spoke About Ann Maddox on His Podcast

Sandoval discussed his dynamic with Maddox on the March 22 episode of his podcast, “Everybody Loves Tom,” alongside his “Vanderpump Rules” castmate Tom Schwartz. Sandoval stated that he did expect Maddox to clean for him.

“One of the main jobs she does is she tidies up and cleans up. Helps set up for parties. Helps clean up after parties. And if not, I hire a maid to come in. So it’s never an issue. But, I mean, of course, there’s going to be a mess. And of course, it takes time to clean up,” said Sandoval.

He clarified that Maddox was not responsible for doing his laundry.

“Ann does not do my laundry at all. She never touches dirty laundry, ever,” said Sandoval.

Schwartz then interjected that he empathized with Maddox for having to communicate Sandoval’s needs to his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, while they lived under the same roof.

“Watching her having to be a translator, a mediator, was rough though. I felt bad for her,” said Schwartz.

Lala Kent’s Assistant Commented on Tom Sandoval’s Treatment of Ann Maddox

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent and her assistant, Jessica Walter, spoke about Maddox cleaning up after Sandoval in the March 20 episode of the “Give Them Lala” podcast.

Walter stated that Kent has “never asked [her] to do what Ann does.”

“I have never cleaned. I’ve never been the housekeeper. I would have been so open to it. I just never have. Like, we pick up stuff together after certain events,” said Walter.

Kent also stated that she believes Walter does not need to focus on cleaning.

“If you have time to clean my house, I don’t have enough going on to have an assistant,” said the mother of one.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.