Tom Sandoval Reveals Major Life Change Months After Outed Affair

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval shared how his life has changed following his affair with his former castmate, Raquel Leviss, while speaking to Entertainment Tonight in September 2023. As fans are aware, the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer embarked on a romantic relationship with Leviss while he was still dating his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. Sandoval and Leviss, who quit “Vanderpump Rules” after season 10, are no longer together.

During the Entertainment Tonight interview, Sandoval discussed joining the cast of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” for its second season after his cheating scandal. He explained that he decided to become a “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” cast member because he wanted to “get [himself] to a more positive frame of mind and also to get away.” In addition, Sandoval shared he decided to improve his life by refraining from drinking alcohol over the last five months.

“I haven’t drank in like five months so there’s that. I just really am into sort of pushing myself and sort of trying to better myself. I just thought this was just such a great opportunity to really see what I was made of. To be around people that inspire me as well,” shared Sandoval.

Tom Sandoval Gave an Update on His Mental Health

Sandoval shared that his mental health has improved while speaking to Extra in September 2023. He stated that he “went through some very, very dark times” after reports of his cheating scandal began circulating in March 2023.

“I’m doing a lot better. I feel like I’ve gotten through the worst,” said the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner.

The “Vanderpump Rules” personality also said listening to his “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” co-stars’ personal stories of hardship “really put things in perspective.”

“That was something I was really glad to get out of this that I didn’t see coming,” continued Sandoval.

During his September 2023 Entertainment Tonight interview, Sandoval also briefly mentioned starring on the upcoming 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules.” He suggested that his affair was brought up during the show’s production.

“We just filmed season 11 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and obviously there are still things that are being talked about and whatnot. But, you know, the worst of it is over which is nice,” said the 40-year-old.

Ariana Madix Expressed Gratitude to Her Loved Ones for Their Support Following Tom Sandoval’s Affair

Madix gave a life update following her March 2023 breakup from Sandoval in an August 2023 episode of her co-star Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Shenanigans with Scheana Shay.” She noted that she has kept busy by being joining the cast of upcoming 32nd season of “Dancing With the Stars.” The 38-year-old also mentioned her West Hollywood sandwich shop, Something About Her, co-owned by “Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney. She shared that they plan to open the establishment soon, but “there’s been some hold-ups” because of city ordinances.

In addition, Madix shared she was grateful to her loved ones who helped her navigate the aftermath of Sandoval’s affair.

“Sometimes, I stop and I look back and I have to remind myself that it’s not – like, it wasn’t guaranteed that I come out this – like, I would be doing well. And it’s thanks to like honestly [Shay] and friends and family, like, that were there for me because I really feel as though it very easily could have gone in a completely different direction,” said Madix.