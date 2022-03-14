Tom Sandoval Spilled on Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz Split Rumors, Fan Says

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz split rumors have been circulating for a couple of weeks now, but with no confirmation one way or the other from the “Vanderpump Rules” stars, fans have been left to merely speculate on what might be going on.

The rumors seemed to start after Maloney shared a cryptic post that many thought was about divorce. Within days, Maloney shared the song “King” but Florence + the Machine, and the lyrics of the song kicked things into overdrive.

“We argue in the kitchen about whether to have children. About the world ending and the scale of my ambition. And how much is art really worth. The very thing you’re best at. Is the thing that hurts the most,” the first part of the song goes.

Maloney has been spending plenty of time with her girlfriends — and without her wedding ring — in the weeks since, which has only further fueled speculation that she and Schwartz are having marital troubles.

And while someone on social media claimed that they spoke with James Kennedy and he confirmed the split, someone else claims that they spoke with Schwartz’s BFF Tom Sandoval — and he denied it.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Fan Sent in a Photo to DeuxMoi With Sandoval & Said He Denied That Maloney & Schwartz Had Split

On Sunday, March 13, 2022, a fan sent DeuxMoi a photo that she took with “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval.

“He confirmed Tom and Katie are still together!” the fan wrote in, anonymously. Shortly after this was posted on DeuxMoi’s Instagram Story, some fans took to Reddit to discuss.

“I mean, it’s possible they’re secretly separated and he has to lie,” one person suggested.

“He’s more loyal than honest,” another Redditor wrote.

“They are pretending to be separated so we watch the next season. Pretty sure they ran out of drama lol,” a third person added.

“Nice! I figured they were. Now hopefully we don’t have anymore posts about it,” a fourth comment read.

Schwartz Is Still Wearing His Wedding Ring

Although fans have been quick to point out that Maloney hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring, Schwartz has been seen sporting his wedding band on more than one occasion lately.

However, during a group outing over the weekend, Schwartz was hanging out with Stassi Schroeder — his wife’s best friend — and Beau Clark at The Abbey in West Hollywood. Although Maloney wasn’t with them, Schwartz was wearing his wedding ring, which can be clearly seen in photos and videos shared on social media by the group.

Although Maloney and Schwartz haven’t been pictured together in weeks — and haven’t shared anything about one another on social media — some fans seem to think that they are letting the rumors play out without addressing them because it may help boost their Instagram views. This is apparently what someone suggested in a blind that was sent in to Bravo And Cocktails on March 10, 2022.

“These Bravo stars could settle the rumors that they’ve split, but it’s good to have a media buzz. They make their living off their likeness. People talk, they make, on whatever they’re selling or businesses they have. If they aren’t relevant then they aren’t making money. But keeping chatting,” the blind read.

In addition, it’s quite possible that their split or rumored split could make for excellent television if and when “Vanderpump Rules” is renewed for a 10th season.

READ NEXT: Katie Maloney Goes Ringless During Day Date With Stassi Schroeder