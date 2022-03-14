Fans Notice Something Strange in Katie Maloney New Instagram Photo

Katie Maloney shared a new photo to her Instagram feed after a night out with her BFF Stassi Schroeder. The two women were enjoying some cocktails at the Beverly Hills Hotel when they posed for a quick pic.

“Dirty Martinis per usual,” Maloney captioned the photo, giving a photo credit shoutout to Stassi’s pal Taylor Strecker. Both Maloney and Schroeder posed with their left hands against their heads, Schroeder showing off a huge smile and her diamond ring, and Maloney the opposite.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star had more of a pouty smirk, and wasn’t wearing any ring on her left ring finger. The fact that Maloney wasn’t wearing her engagement ring or wedding band in the photo caused a stir in the comments section of the post, with many fans wondering if the rumors about Maloney and her husband Tom Schwartz splitting are true.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several Fans Pointed Out That Maloney Wasn’t Wearing Her Ring & Some Thought Her Hand Placement Was Intentional

Shortly after Maloney shared the photo to her Instagram feed, several fans pointed out that she wasn’t wearing her ring. While some people asked if the split rumors were true, others seem convinced that Maloney posed like this on purpose.

“I think the hand placement is on purpose. I think she and Tom are fine and people are being ridiculous because she had her ring off,” one Instagram user suggested.

“No [ring]?! Whatever is going on I hope you are good,” added another.

“Hand placement on purpose?” a third person chimed in.

“So it is true Katie and Tom are getting a divorce?” someone else asked.

“Left hand perfectly positioned to show us no ring,” read another comment.

Maloney Hasn’t Been Wearing Her Ring in Various Social Media Posts

Maloney’s Instagram photo on March 10, 2022, wasn’t the first time that she’s posted to social media without wearing her wedding ring. In fact, fans have been noticing that Maloney hasn’t seemed to be wearing a ring for a couple of weeks now.

Over the first weekend in March, Maloney was fairly active on her Instagram Stories. She posted a few photos of herself, one showing off an outfit and another lounging in bed with one of her dogs, and she didn’t appear to be wearing her wedding ring in either. In the latter photo, Maloney’s left hand was perfectly visible as evidenced by the small heart tattoo which is on her left wrist

In addition, Redditors noticed that Maloney’s ring was missing in a video that she posted promoting a new project. Interestingly, many fans on the thread commented that it’s very common for people not to wear their rings, especially when they are at home.

“I never have my rings on at home… and I often just wear my wedding band out. I was going to say there is also an uptick in crime in LA, but she does have on other jewelry,” one comment read.

“I’ve been married 10 years and I take my rings off constantly. I probably have more pictures with my rings off then I do with them on,” someone else added.

READ NEXT: Katie Maloney Drops Another Cryptic Post as Tom Schwartz Divorce Rumors Continue