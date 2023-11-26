Tom Schwartz Reveals What His Ex Katie Maloney Really Thinks of His Latest Reality TV Romance

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Schwartz spoke out about his ex-wife Katie Maloney’s reaction to his reality TV romance with his “Winter House” co-star, Katie Flood.

Schwartz and Maloney divorced in October 2022, but the former SUR waitress was upset when the bar owner kissed Raquel Leviss last season. Maloney made it clear that she and Schwartz had agreed not to date within their friend group. But it seems she had a different opinion of Schwartz’s romance with Flood.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tom Schwartz Said Katie Maloney Was ‘Supportive’ of His TV Romance

In early 2023, Schwartz, 40, and “Below Deck Mediterranean” chief stew Flood, 31, had a make-out session after meeting while filming “Winter House” in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

“I don’t regret the kiss — it was awesome — but at the same time, I guess I’m worried about the optics of it. I don’t want to hurt my former Katie anymore,” Schwartz said on “Winter House.”

After the makeout moment played out on TV, Schwartz revealed what his ex-wife thought about it. “She was very supportive,” Schwartz told E! News of Maloney. “Somewhere in the back of my mind, I thought she was going to be annoyed or just disappointed that I’d had a romance on camera. Even though at that point we had been separated for a year. And again, a very healthy, amicable separation.”

Schwartz admitted that he had “some chemistry” with Flood and that they “got a little spark going.”

Schwartz and Flood’s “Winter House” hookup was filmed in March 2023. Since that time, Schwartz confirmed, “I think we’re really good friends. We haven’t like friend-zoned each other, we stay in touch.”

Some People Think Tom Schwartz is Still in Love With Katie Maloney

On “Winter House,” Schwartz described Flood as a “10 out of 10.” He said he was a “sucker” for her accent and raved that she was beautiful. But he did get a little freaked out that Flood has the same first and middle name as his ex-wife: Katie Marie. He also admitted that up until that point, he hadn’t dated since his divorce was finalized. “I miss the stability of having a home and having a wife. I loved it,” Schwartz admitted.

In early November 2023, Schwartz saw his ex-wife at BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas. The two were on the “Stew vs. SUR” panel, but Flood was not, per BravoTV.com. At one point, “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Ariana Madix made an observation about Schwartz. Addressing Maloney, she said, “I think he, like, has a crush on you. It’s very weird, I mean, we all do, but…”

“He should,” Maloney replied.

“Below Deck” star Malia White also thinks Schwartz is still carrying a torch for Maloney. “I do think he is still in love with his ex-wife,” White told Us Weekly.

But Flood chimed in to say she thinks Schwartz just wants to be mindful about what is shown on TV and just wants to make sure he doesn’t disrespect Maloney in any way. “I think he’s done a lot of things in that relationship that he knows put her through a lot, and I think in his mind he was like, ‘OK, this is going to be on TV. She is going to see it,’” Flood explained to the outlet.

