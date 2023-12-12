Tom Schwartz Says He Sometimes Feels ‘a Little Resentful’ About Katie Maloney’s Comments

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Schwartz opened up about his divorce from his now ex-wife, Katie Maloney.

While recording the December 7 episode of Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” alongside his friend and co-star, Tom Sandoval, Schwartz said he believed he took “accountability” for his behavior toward Maloney. He also stated he “want[ed] to give Katie a shoutout,” as he believes “she handled the separation and divorce in a very healthy, responsible way.” In addition, he explained that he understood her reasoning to initiate their separation in early 2022.

“Doesn’t mean it didn’t break my heart. And still there’s times where I cry about it but it was a healthy decision. It was the right decision,” continued Schwartz.

He stated, however, that he does not appreciate some comments she has made about their October 2022 divorce.

“Sometimes I can be a little resentful when I hear her version of why she broke up. But we both have our stories,” said Schwartz.

Katie Maloney Spoke About Her Relationship With Tom Schwartz in a September 2023 Interview

Maloney explained her reasoning behind ending her 12-year-long relationship with Schwartz in a September 2023 interview on the “Almost Adulting” podcast. She stated that her “confidence and self worth and everything was very much broken down” throughout the course of their marriage. She also stated that Schwartz was not faithful.

“I never felt prioritized. He didn’t really have my back or defend me or make me feel supported or heard. I just wanted that validation from him. So I kind of made myself smaller in ways. I lost myself. I was very much a shell of a woman,” said Maloney.

She explained that she eventually “became emotionally withdrawn” from her ex-husband after “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 aired.

“There was definitely a turning point where I was like, ‘I’m good.’ I think when I started watching the show. And seeing how he was behaving and seeing how he was talking about. I was like, ‘This is so gross to me.’ I kind of started to resent him a little bit. And that was a gift, honestly. That was helpful,” said Maloney.

Tom Schwartz Spoke About His Friendship With Katie Flood

While filming “Winter House” season 3 in early 2023, Schwartz had several romantic encounters with “Below Deck Mediterranean” star Katie Flood. During an appearance on a November 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Schwartz shared what he appreciates about Flood.

“She has this iconic, timeless look. And I said it a million times, but she has the essence of an early ‘90s supermodel … She’s sophisticated and very competent, but she has a great sense of humility,” said Schwartz.

Flood also shared why she appreciated Schwartz’s company in a December 2023 “Watch What Happens Live” appearance.

“I think the fact that he’s so quirky. And peculiar and he just owns it,” said Flood.

She clarified that she and Schwartz are not in a romantic relationship.

“We’re definitely friends. I think we have a very flirtatious and cheeky relationship. I will say that I’m happy that we managed to keep it very light,” explained Flood.

“Vanderpump Rules” season 11 premieres on January 30 on Bravo.