‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Poses With Mom Amid Scandoval

Tom Schwartz posted family photos to Instagram as he took a break from “Scandoval.” The “Vanderpump Rules” star posted photos of a visit from his mom, Kimberly, just one week after sharing throwback pics of his triplet brothers.

Schwartz’s new pics come as he is being criticized for his role in his best friend and business partner Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal.

Tom Schwartz Posed With His Mom at the Schwartz & Sandy’s Bar

Schwartz doesn’t often share photos of his family, but on April 1, 2023, he posted a series of pics of his mom during her visit to his Schwartz & Sandy’s bar in Los Angeles. Schwartz and his mom Kim posed in a booth at Schwartz & Sandy’s and later hammed it up with paraphernalia at celebrity jeweler Kyle Chan’s store. The “Vanderpump Rules” star also shared photos of his mom with his two dogs, Butter and Gordo VonFriendenheimer, whom he shares with his ex-wife Katie Maloney.

“Found a happy place,” Schwartz captioned the pics of his mom, along with a dove emoji.

“This should be your company for a while! Mom knows best,” one fan wrote.

But others felt the bar owner was just trying to take the focus away from the “Vanderpump Rules” scandal which he has been inadvertently embroiled.

“Enough with the fake PR stunts!!!! You haven’t posted pics of your mom or brothers in forever. All of a sudden you’re trying to be a saint. I don’t think so!!! We see who you are,” one commenter wrote.

“How did it take this long to be with your family during a massive crisis??! Is it just ok now because your businesses are toast??” another asked.

“You are who you surround yourself with….This post does not make up for Sandoval. (No shade on your momma! She seems lovely!),” another chimed in.

Schwartz has been taking heat from fans who think he was Sandoval’s wingman during his secret affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss. The “Vanderpump Rules” veteran went along with a narrative that Leviss had a crush on him, and there have been allegations that he hung out with the duo during double dates with his rumored girlfriend, Jo Wenberg.

Tom Schwartz’s Mom is Well Known to “Vanderpump Rules” Fans

“Vanderpump Rules” fans have seen Schwartz’s mom in the past. She made a cameo on a season 5 episode filmed just before Schwartz’s wedding to Katie Maloney. In a clip shared by BravoTV.com, Schwartz and his mom toasted with Fireball shots after she arrived in California for his wedding. At the time, Schwartz said he is “very close” to his mom.

Kimberly’s photo was also seen on a Season 10 “Vanderpump Rules” episode, during a concert scene featuring Sandoval’s band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras. While performing their own rendition of the 1981 Rick Springfield song “Jessie’s Girl,” Sandoval clutched a large framed pic of Kimberly Schwartz and sang, “I wish that I had Schwartz’s mom.”

Fans on Instagram recalled the scene as Schwartz posted the new pics of his mom at the bar he co-owns with Sandoval.

“Keep her away from Sandoval… he has no boundaries 😑,” one commenter wrote.

“Keep your mom away from Sandoval. He may toss raquel to the curb,” another wrote.

