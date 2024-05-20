‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Admits Show Needs a ‘Reset’ Ahead of Season 12

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Schwartz spoke out about the future of the Bravo reality show.

In a May 2024 interview on the “When Reality Hits With Jax & Brittany” podcast, the veteran bar star admitted the show needs a “reset” if there is to be a 12th season.

On May 9, The Hollywood Reporter shared details of several Bravo renewals. The network greenlit several “Real Housewives” franchises (Atlanta, Beverly Hills, Miami, New York City, Orange County, Potomac, and Salt Lake City) as well as “Below Deck,” “Married to Medicine,” “Top Chef,” “Southern Charm,” “Southern Hospitality” and “Watch What Happens Live.” In addition, “Summer House” was renewed for a 9th season, per Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

Notably missing from the renewal list was “Vanderpump Rules.” Deadline reported that filming for the Emmy-nominated reality show will not resume this summer. In addition, a source told Page Six that “Vanderpump Rules” was put on pause to give the cast a “break” after filming so soon after Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal last year. “Everyone needs a moment to decompress after two very rough, intense seasons,” the insider told the outlet. “The cast is looking forward to a break from filming the show.”

Tom Schwartz Admitted He Could Be ‘Delusional’ in His Thinking

Speaking with Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright on the May 17 episode of their podcast, Schwartz addressed the filming hiatus.

“Well, it’s funny because we’re postponing filming this season. And there’s been a lot of speculation and rumors afloat that the show ending, is this the end, the end of an era,” he said. “I personally think, maybe I’m a little delusional, maybe I’m delulu, but I think we needed to let the show breathe. I think we need a reset.”

“And maybe I’m delusional,” Schwartz continued. “But I feel like we’re just getting started on a new era. I could be sorely mistaken, but the show …”

Taylor then interjected with, “Yeah, it’s called ‘The Valley.’”

Taylor and several other former “Vanderpump Rules” stars co-star on the spinoff series about “adulting” that premiered in March.

“The Valley” star also questioned how much the “Vandperpump Rules” cast members hang out together off-camera. He also stated that he would be “shocked” if Ariana Madix returned to the Bravo reality show.

Schwartz replied, “I still text everybody except for Ariana. I’m still blocked. Ariana, it’s time to unblock me.”

Other ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Have Talked About the Show Ending

Scheana Shay also talked about the filming break. On her “Scheananigans” podcast on May 18, the mom of one said, “I think this break is needed.”

“Honestly, I think it is the smartest decision to not jump right back into another season like we did after Scandoval. I don’t think enough time had passed,” she added. “And I feel like if we gave it a little more time to breathe, things would have been a lot different. But I don’t know, maybe we needed to jump back in as soon as possible to capture what was still happening.”

The “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 finale ended with Madix walking out of a group event after refusing to film with her ex, Tom Sandoval. Some fans think that move signaled her permanent exit from the show. According to Us Weekly, Madix also appeared to vote for the end of “Vanderpump Rules” in an online fan poll.

On her podcast, Shay acknowledged that Madix should leave the show to pursue other ventures if she wants to. But she also questioned why Madix would “advocate for the end of a work project that is a big part of my business and what Lala [Kent] and I as moms do to support our families.”

“As a friend, I understand and respect boundaries. As your coworker, there can be moments where it’s frustrating,” Shay admitted.

Madix will spend her summer as the new host of “Love Island U.S.A.”

There is no word on when “Vanderpump Rules” will resume filming. According to TMZ, “Vanderpump Rules” is not canceled and will return to Bravo in the future.

