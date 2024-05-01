Fans Think This Will Happen Now That ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Is on Pause

“Vanderpump Rules” fans had a lot to say about the future of the Bravo reality show.

On April 30, 2024, Deadline reported that the Emmy-nominated reality show will take a “pause” from its normal filming schedule after its 11th season “Vanderpump Rules” usually films during the summer months. In 2023, production began in late June.

But that won’t be the case this year, and fans think that could cause trouble for the cast—and some of their significant others for season 12.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Vanderpump Rules Is on Pause to Give the Cast a ‘Break’

In past years, “Vanderpump Rules” has filmed starting around the same time as Pride Weekend in West Hollywood, In 2024, Pride will be May 31 to June 2, according to the WeHo Times. In 2023, “Vanderpump Rules” filmed through the summer after picking cameras back up for season 11 just three months after Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal divided the cast.

On April 30, a source told Page Six that “Vanderpump Rules” has now been put on pause to give the cast a “break” after filming so soon after the scandal last summer. “Everyone needs a moment to decompress after two very rough, intense seasons,” the source told the outlet. “The cast is looking forward to a break from filming the show.”

The pause comes just as Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix’s long-awaited sandwich shop, Something About Her, is set to open. On April 30, the duo confirmed on “Watch What Happens Live” that their sandwich shop will open on May 22, 2024. The pause also coincides with Madix’s stint as the new host of “Love Island U.S.A.” this summer.

According to TMZ, “Vanderpump Rules” is not canceled and will resume filming sometime within the next year. But some fans think that will be too late to catch certain storylines.

Fans Think Some ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Storylines Will Be Foiled

Fans had a big reaction to the news that “Vanderpump Rules” is going on a break. While some fans on Reddit thought it was a good move, others were surprised.

“So SAH is opening, Lala is pregnant, Schwartz has a new GF who undoubtedly wants to be on the show. James is headlining across America…but yeah let’s pause…” one commenter wrote.

“It’s because of Ariana and Love Island. LaLa prego, she would be in her last trimester for filming, her baby is due in September. Makes sense to take a ‘pause’ actually,” another Reddit user wrote.

Others speculated Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’ young girlfriends will lose interest in them now that production has been halted. Sandoval, 40, is dating model Victoria Lee Robinson, while Schwartz, 41, is dating Sophia Skoro, 23.

“The 20-something girlfriends are about to leave the Tom’s en masse knowing that they won’t be getting on tv this summer,” one Redditor cracked. “Lmao summers ruined for them 😂,” another agreed.

Others suspected that Scheana Shay and a pregnant Lala Kent will transition to the cast of “The Valley.” Both women recently purchased houses in the San Fernando Valley, which is where the spinoff series is set.

“Dead at the fact that Lala planned her big pregnancy storyline so the birth would coincide with the normal filming schedule that now isn’t happening,” one fan wrote.

And others think the end could be near for “Vanderpump Rules” altogether.

“I think the show will end up canceled or have a very different cast next season. This is kind of Bravos MO. Putting things on ‘pause’ tempers the audience and the talent. But I’m guessing certain people in the cast are freaking out right now,” one Reddit user wrote. “It does sound like a soft cancelling,” another agreed.

“I 1000% believe it’s their way of dealing with the high maintenance problem casts …and putting some time between the season and finally either making a decision or saying ‘uh yeah actually you’re fired,’” another “Vanderpump Rules” fan predicted.

