Tracy Tutor’s Age & Height: How Old & Tall Is She?

Tracy Tutor will star on her fourth season of “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.” Tutor is 46-years-old, and she recently celebrated her birthday on August 11, according to Famous Birthdays.

Tutor’s height is unknown, but in photos with heels on, she looks to be about the same height as her co-star Josh Flagg. Flagg is 5’8″, according to MD Daily Record, and Tutor is already on the taller side, so she’s probably around 5’7″ depending on her shoe choice. Tutor is definitely shorter than Fredrik Eklund, who tops off the group at 6’5″.

Tutor joined the previously all male cast for season ten of the show in 2017. Here’s what you need to know:

Tutor Recently Celebrated Her Birthday With Her Boyfriend

The powerhouse real estate agent brought in 46 with her boyfriend Erik Anderson on August 11. Anderson posted a series of photos of the two of them, including Tutor popping a bottle of champagne poolside. “Happy Birthday you rockstar,” he wrote in the caption. “love you more than you love Chardonnay! So proud of all you’ve accomplished in the last year. You are such a light! Keep shining and inspiring.”

Tutor commented under the sweet birthday post, “Love you baby and thank you for being my rock, friend and love.” Tutor has been dating Anderson for more than a year-and-a-half now. The 46-year-old real estate agent and her 26-year-old personal trainer boyfriend celebrated their one-year anniversary earlier this year on March 27. Tutor made their relationship Instagram official in July 2020.

Her new MDLLA co-star Fredrik Eklund even confessed to setting them up. MDLLA and MDLNY star Eklund commented on their first public Instagram together, “Don’t forget who put you together,” to which Tutor replied, “You did boo.” He wrote under another Instagram post, “We need a double date this week and that’s simply NON-negotiable.”

Tutor Is the First Female to Star in the ‘Million Dollar Listing’ Franchise

Tutor made history in the Bravo series when she was the first female real estate agent to star on either MDLLA and MDLNY. She has since opened up about how it was more challenging for her to work her way to the top of the real estate industry compared to her male counterparts.

“The first 14 years of my career were completely dominated by men being in my office, and I was tired of it,” she told People in July 2020.

She continued saying, “I was motivated to write this book and speak to women about being young entrepreneurs and women in real estate because I didn’t always know how to handle that. I used to be just so defeated,” Tutor added. “I felt like it was so crucial for me to teach them about what it’s like to be fearless and be able to walk into a room and own it, because that’s what’s going to separate you from the rest … I wanted to give that back because it took me 20 years to figure out.”

MDLLA season 13 premieres Thursday, September 2nd at 8pm ET/PT with a 90-minute episode on Bravo. Due to the timing of filming, fans can expect the new season to look like old seasons, with broker parties, open houses, and more.

