WATCH: Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Drops Season 13 Trailer

Los Angeles’ most elite real estate team is back. Bravo released the “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” season 13 trailer, as seen below, on Monday, August 9, via People.

A new cast member but familiar face is shaking up the MDLLA squad. Fredrik Eklund – who also stars on “Million Dollar Listing New York” – seems to be adjusting well to his bicoastal life. Last season, the MDLNY realtor teased that he’d be moving to L.A. and joining the real estate world there, in addition to NYC.

But not everyone is ecstatic about Eklund’s journey. Cast member Josh Altman tells Eklund in the trailer, “It was embarrassing for me to try to stand up for you.” But MDLNY fans know that Eklund is not one to back down. “I think you think it’s bulls*** that I’m getting any kind of recognition,” he fires back to Altman.

MDLLA season 13 premieres Thursday, September 2nd at 8pm ET/PT with a 90-minute episode on Bravo. Due to the timing of filming, fans can expect the new season to look like old seasons, with broker parties, open houses, and more.

Season 13 Teases Plenty of Mega-Mansions

In true MDLLA fashion, the newest season will feature only the most fabulous LA properties. The trailer previews breathtaking homes, including a $25 million cliffside property in Orange County that Altman tries to pursue.

Meanwhile, Josh Flagg has his own set of unique properties. Flagg will not only be taking on multiple properties, but he will also be listing his very own Beverly Hills home. Among the many unique homes, Flagg will work on selling Suzanne Somers’ 28-acre compound in Palm Springs, and *spoiler* it sold for $8.5 million in May, per property records.

And Flagg isn’t the only one involving his personal life with real estate. MDLLA sophomore Tracy Tutor returns to season 13 to list her little sister’s not-so-little $30 million Holmby Hills estate. In her sparse free time, Tutor will look for her own new family home.

The Brits will be bending the rules of real estate, as those two are never afraid to try something new. James Harris and David Parnes may be breaking a rule or two in their quest to rule Bel Air real estate. Fans can also expect a cameo or two from their boss and RHOBH fan favorite hubby Mauricio Umansky.

It Looks Like New Rivalries Will Takeover Old Rivalries

Fans don’t just tune into MDLLA for the stunning properties. Over the years, these top brokers have had their fair share of competition with one another. Often times, this friendly competition can escalate into drama.

But one long-lasting rivalry may have come to a shocking end. It looks like the years-long Altman vs. Flagg feud has ended. The two may not be best friends forever, but they have been spending more and more time together. Both brokers have posted multiple Instagram photos with the other.

“Like for Altman, comment for Flagg,” Flagg wrote in the caption for one photo of the two grabbing dinner. In another, Flagg, Altman, and his wife Heather Altman posted together where Flagg jokingly wrote, “Two of the best brokers in LA… and Josh Altman.”

