Alfonso Ribeiro’s Disney Night Guest Gets the Full Princess Treatment

Disney night is always a lot of fun on “Dancing with the Stars,” and that was the case for season 32 as well. The episode contained great dances and joyful moments, and co-host Alfonso Ribeiro revealed it was a very special time for his family in particular.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alfonso Ribeiro’s Daughter Ava Attended the Disney Night Taping

On October 18, the day after the Disney Night episode of “Dancing with the Stars,” Ribeiro shared a sweet video on his Instagram page. In the caption of his post, he wrote, “My daughter went to her first DWTS show yesterday and had the best time.”

Ribeiro credited his wife Angela for documenting their daughter’s big day. As People notes, the couple got married in October 2012. They have three children together, Alfonso Jr., Anders, and daughter Ava. In addition, the “Dancing with the Stars” co-host has an older daughter, Sienna, from a previous marriage.

The video compilation of Ava’s day at the “Dancing with the Stars” taping started with the little girl getting ready at home. “She said she had been ‘waiting my whole life for this,'” read text Angela added to the video.

Ava, 4, sat patiently in a chair as some makeup was applied to her face. Angela noted, “She wanted to go as a beautiful princess for Disney night.” Ava was then seen in a dress reminiscent of a true princess, and her mom added some curls to her hair.

Mother and daughter snapped some photos in front of the door of their home before heading to the studio. Ava was all smiles as the drive began, but she fell asleep on the way. “First a nap to gear up for the big night,” Angela noted.

Ava & Her Friend Had Front-Row Seats for the Show

Poor Ava “was bummed to crush her curls during her car nap,” but a quick stop by a “glam corner” on the “Dancing with the Stars” set fixed that. Ava was joined by a friend for the exciting outing, and it just so happened to be her friend’s birthday.

The girls were given front-row seats to catch every moment of the Disney Night show. Co-host Ribeiro made sure to check in with Ava during the taping, and Ava even got to do “some pre-show twirls with her favorite pro dancer,” Emma Slater.

The video showed sweet moments of the two young girls chatting with one another, looking thrilled to be there. Mom noted they got “four Giggles (aka ‘healthier Skittles’) during every other commercial break.”

DWTS Cast Members Adored Ava

The girls got to meet Micky Mouse and Minnie Mouse, as well as several of the current “Dancing with the Stars” cast members. Xochitl Gomez gave Ava a big hug, as did Rylee Arnold.

Prince Charming, otherwise known as Gleb Savchenko, bowed and kissed Ava’s hand. In addition, the little girl got to spend some time with Julianne Hough’s new puppy, Sunny, too.

“Just out here living her best life one princess outing at a time,” Angela noted at the end of the video, as dad and daughter posed for one last moment on film.

The video was a huge hit with “Dancing with the Stars” cast members and fans.

Arnold commented, “She’s too cute!!! Future DWTS PRO!!!!” Arnold’s dance partner, Harry Jowsey, added, “The sweetest.”

Former contestant Danica McKellar gushed, “My heart is so happy!!!”

Current season 32 contestant Ariana Madix swooned, “She is soooo sweet and adorable!”

Former “The Bachelorette” and current contestant Charity Lawson added, “Tears. She is just an angel.”

“Core memory for both of you! She is such a doll!” a fan commented.

“Watching this made my day!! What a magical/special memory for her & her friend,” another note read.