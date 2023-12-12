Former DWTS Pro Embraces ‘Space of Tranquility’ on 1st Wedding Anniversary Since Spouse’s Death

Former “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Allison Holker just celebrated her first wedding anniversary since the tragic death of her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss. She shared some thoughts on social media as she navigated the emotional day.

Boss died by suicide on December 13, 2022, noted People. His death shocked everyone, from fans and colleagues to even his closest family members. Holker has shared quite a few heartbreaking moments from her life without Boss over the past year, and her first wedding anniversary without him was one of those.

Here’s what you need to know:

Allison Holker Reflected on Her Memories With Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss on Their Anniversary

On December 10, Holker shared a black-and-white photo from her wedding to Boss on her Instagram page. “We honor love by finding peace and gratitude in the memories of the ones that have transformed our souls forever,” the former “Dancing with the Stars” pro wrote.

She continued, “On our anniversary I find myself in a space of tranquility embracing so many beautiful moments felt and experienced.”

Holker and Boss married on December 10, 2013, noted Entertainment Weekly. Their wedding took place in Paso Robles, California, at the vineyard estate of Nygel Lythgoe.

The couple met through their “So You Think You Can Dance,” and Lythgoe was the executive producer of the show. Holker had been a contestant on season 2 of SYTYCD, and Boss competed on season 4.

The couple’s paths crossed during season 7 when they both returned as all-stars. They went on to date for two years before getting engaged. Boss later adopted Holker’s daughter, Weslie, and they went on to add two more children, Maddox and Zaia, to their family.

Holker Received Immense Amounts of Love As Others Remembered Boss As Well

Holker ended the caption of her anniversary post by writing, “With my whole heart I celebrate our love.”

The post received over 710,000 “likes” and almost 8,000 comments from Holker’s supporters during the first couple of days after she initially shared it.

Some of the comments, like those from Julianne Hough, Sabrina Bryan, Larsa Pippen, and Jenna Dewan, were emoji icons signaling support. Many others left more detailed notes.

“Selling Sunset” star and former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Chrishell Stause wrote, “Your beauty and strength are incredible. His light will always shine through you.”

Another recent “Dancing with the Stars” contestant, Jeannie Mai, commented, “You are a blazing beam of inspiration to me.”

“Love continues in our memories and hearts. Keep well, beautiful,” shared fellow former pro Anna Trebunskaya.

Ellen DeGeneres, who knew Boss well as he was a part of her long-running talk show, simply wrote, “Sending you love.”

A fan commented, “This beautiful couple… Life is so unfair. My heart breaks for her and the tragic loss of this wonderful man.”

“Gosh I miss him. I have watched you be so authentic and raw. Praying for you sweet girl! I am so excited that you will be a judge on this season of SYTYCD,” read another comment.

A separate fan shared, “He is with you, now and forever! Everyone loves twitch we will never forget his love for you and the kids! He was and still is a light in the dark! You are a wonderful brave woman our prayers are with you!”

Some supporters shared quotes that they thought would be helpful to Holker, and a few shared their stories of similar losses. Several noted that while they didn’t know Holker or Boss personally, his death broke their hearts too.