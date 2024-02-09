DWTS Champ ‘So Sad’ Amid Shocking Loss

Season 27 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Bobby Bones mourned the loss of legendary country music artist, Toby Keith, 62.

“So sad to hear about Toby Keith dying. Wow,” Bones wrote on X on February 6, 2024. “He was just with us in studio and seemed super positive. Ive had the honor of opening for him on his tour. playing with him at festivals. and having him, in studio many times,” he added.

Keith died on February 5, 2024, following a battle with stomach cancer. “Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time,” read a post shared on Keith’s socials.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Shared Their Thoughts, Feelings & Condolences After Hearing the News of Toby Keith’s Death

Dozens of X users commented on Bones’ post, sharing their feelings on his passing.

“Gotta raise our red solo cups for him today @mrBobbyBones Rip @tobykeith,” one message read.

“Country Music has lost one of the best in the country music industry. Toby Keith has always been my favorite my heart hurts this morning. Praying for his family and close friends,” someone else wrote.

“He was my favorite singer of all time. I had the pleasure of a meet and greet with him on tour in Arkansas. I had my pic taken with him. Forever a treasure and forever in my heart!! Rest in love good friend!! My GOAT of country music!!! Prayers for his family and friends,” a third fan commented.

“This is hard one for me! Toby was one of the greatest artist and all around American guy as you could get. I’ve been inspired by him so much and losing him truly hurts like I’ve lost a brother. RIP,” a fourth X user added.

Toby Keith Called His Illness a ‘Roller Coaster’

Keith had been battling cancer since the fall of 2021.

“I feel pretty good,” he told E! News in September 2023. “It’s a little bit of a roller coaster. You get good days and, you know, you’re up and down, up and gown. It’s always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today,” he continued.

Keith took a bit of a hiatus from performing while undergoing treatment, but had returned to the big stage in December 2023.

“Y’all been waiting a long time to hear this, I’ve been waiting a long time to do this. I’m back, come see me. You’ll have the best time, I will too. We’ll never forget it. Can’t wait to see you there. Let’s go,” he said in a statement ahead of two shows in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In November 2023, he released his album titled, “100% Songwriter.” The album is a collection of Keith’s “most iconic solo-written songs.” A few weeks before its release, Keith was honored as “Country Icon” at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards.

The “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” singer is survived by his wife, Tricia Lucus and their three kids.

READ NEXT: Popular DWTS Pro Shares Injury Update as Tour Continues on