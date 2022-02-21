DWTS’ Brandon Armstrong Posts Amazing Tribute to His Girlfriend

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Brandon Armstrong posted a tribute to his girlfriend during a day off from the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour and the fans are going crazy about who she looks like — they cannot believe how much she resembles fellow pro dancer Lindsay Arnold.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Think She Could Fit Right In As One of The ‘Arnold Sisters’

Brandon’s girlfriend is model Brylee Ivers and fans think she could pass for one of the Arnold sisters — Lindsay Arnold has three sisters named Brynley, Rylee and Jensen and the four of them have a YouTube channel and podcast together.

In a Reddit thread, a fan wrote, “Does Brandon’s girlfriend look like Lindsay or…?” with laughing emojis, to which another fan replied, “She does high-key look like she’s a part of the Arnold sisters,” and another one wrote, “She definitely looks like she could be related to them in some way.”

Another fan wrote, “I legit thought that was [Lindsay] at first.”

It Sounds Like Brandon & Brylee Are Pretty Serious

In the tribute post, Brandon listed all of the reasons he is in love with Brylee, writing, “These past few years have been some of the craziest of my life but without a doubt the best thing to come out of them is you! I wanna tell everyone a few reasons why!”

He continued:

1. You love unconditionally! Since the first time we met I’ve noticed that you are loving to everyone and everything! Especially your friends and family! I’m privileged to be a part of that love now. 2. You always think the best of me and others! I admire this about you so much! Always protecting me, your friends and family! 3. The time I spend with you is better than all the time I’ve ever spent without you! Laying around, shopping, driving around or seeing a movie. It doesn’t matter as long as I’m with you I feel like I’m where I’m supposed to be!

Brandon finished the post by saying there aren’t “enough words for me to tell you how much I love you but I promise to always try and show you!”, and Brylee responded in the comments, “The sweetest words. I’m so lucky in love with my person forever. I love you the most.”

Brandon’s followers were losing it over the sweet post, calling them the “sweetest couple in the world” and saying “you guys are seriously couple goals.”

But in what might be even more adorable — two of their grandmothers commented on the post

“She is extra special! We are so lucky to call her granddaughter and lucky to know you too. Happy Valentines Day!” wrote Brylee’s Grandma Jean.

Grandma Arlene, who we think is Brandon’s grandmother, added, “Love you both. Happy Valentine’s Day to both of you! The best couple ever! Happy days ahead! Love you!”

It doesn’t get much cuter than that.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

