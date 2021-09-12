Brandon Armstrong & Alan Bersten’s DWTS Season 30 Partners Revealed: Report

Brandon Armstrong and Alan Bersten are two of the 15 professional dancers taking the floor for “Dancing With the Stars” season 30. Read on to find out who they are paired with but be warned of spoilers.

SPOILER WARNING: DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED ON THE “DANCING WITH THE STARS” SEASON 30 CAST AND PRO/CELEBRITY PAIRINGS

The following information comes courtesy of Dance Dish with KB, a reputable spoiler site about “Dancing With the Stars.”

Brandon Armstrong and Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore is the latest in a string of “Real Housewives” who have competed on “Dancing With the Stars.” Her biography from the ABC press release reads:

Actress and producer Kenya Moore is best known for her role on eight seasons of the highly rated and über popular reality series Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Also an entrepreneur, she has grown her hair care line, Kenya Moore Hair Care, over the past four years into a national brand that is carried in over 2,200 Sally’s Beauty Supply stores across the nation. The world was first introduced to Moore in 1993 when she made history becoming the second Black woman to be crowned Miss USA. Kenya is also the ambassador to the Baby Quest Foundation.

Will she be the first “Real Housewives” star to win the Mirrorball Trophy? Lisa Rinna is the Housewife with the highest finish to date, but she wasn’t on “Real Housewives” at the time she was on “Dancing With the Stars”. However, she did have a very respectable showing, finishing in 4th place on season two with her partner Louis Van Amstel.

Alan Bersten and Amanda Kloots

Amanda Kloots is a co-host of “The Talk” — one of the only ones left after the most recent exodus. She is also a former Broadway dancer and Rockette. Her ABC press release bio reads:

Amanda Kloots is a television host, bestselling author, Broadway actress, and award-winning fitness entrepreneur. Kloots can currently be seen as a co-host of “The Talk,” CBS’ Daytime Emmy® Award-winning talk show highlighting current events, pop culture, family, celebrity, and trending topics of the day. Kloots recently released her memoir, the New York Times bestseller “Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero” that was co-authored with her sister Anna Kloots. A former Broadway dancer and Radio City Rockette, Kloots performed on a variety of stage, film, and TV productions for over 17 years. Her love of dance and fitness led her to work and lead classes at one of New York’s premier fitness studios. Kloots developed the jump rope method after years of trying different ways to stay in great shape. In 2016, Kloots decided to focus full-time on her AK! Fitness brand – her signature classes feature jump ropes and dance mixed with cross-training to create a unique full-body workout. In addition to the AK! Fitness brand, Kloots and her sister, Anna, launched the apparel company Hooray For. A proud Ohio native, Kloots currently resides in Los Angeles with her son, Elvis.

Kloots is also famous for the tragedy that befell her in 2020 when her Broadway star husband Nick Cordero died of COVID, leaving behind Kloots and Elvis, who was just a year old when his father died.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

