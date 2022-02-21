Gleb Savchenko Reveals How He Got Hired On DWTS

During a question and answer session with fans on the “Dancing With the Stars” Live Tour, professional dancer Gleb Savchenko revealed how he got hired on the show and the other cast members “died laughing” when he told the story because it’s “so on brand” for him. Read on to find out what happened.

Gleb Savchenko Got Hired On ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Because He’s So Good-Looking

On an episode of her podcast “Off the Vine,” Kaitlyn Bristowe, who won “Dancing With the Stars” season 29 and is currently touring with the show’s professional dancers, relayed a story about Gleb from the tour that had everyone in stitches.

Gleb came up on the podcast because Kaitlyn’s guest was Chrishell Stause, who was Gleb’s season 29 partner. They were talking about their shared experience on “Dancing With the Stars” and Kaitlyn said that Gleb “kills [her]” because he’s so unapologetically himself.

“We were doing a Q and A the other day [on the tour] and people are asking like, ‘What’s your story, how did you get on “Dancing with the Stars?”‘ And everyone had these stories of all their hard work and they moved from Russia or they had been dancing since they were 2, and they had to go through this like intense audition to get on ‘Dancing With the Stars,'” Kaitlyn recalled. “Do you know Gleb’s story about how he got on?”

She continued:

In his interview, he walked in and sat down and — other people’s interviews consisted of stuff like they had to take someone from the front desk who had never danced before and in 15 minutes teach them a dance and then they had to talk to [the interviewers] for like an hour on camera … Gleb sat down and they said, “Why should you be on ‘Dancing With the Stars?’ And his response was, “Because I’m sexy.”

“He just said ‘because I’m sexy’ and they said OK and then he got the job,” Kaitlyn exclaimed, laughing so hard.

“That’s so on brand,” said Chrishell. “That’s very, very, very him. I’m not shocked, but that is hilarious.”

Kaitlyn went on to say that Gleb eventually had to show off his dancing skills for the interviewers, but “he had already gotten the job.”

“I just died laughing when he said that because that’s exactly what you said — it’s so Gleb,” said Kaitlyn.

She then said they were doing a photo session with fans and dancer Kiki said something to him along the lines of “how do you not just have the biggest head with everyone complimenting you?,” and Gleb replied, “Well, I’ve been dealing with this for 35 years of my life.”

“He does have a big head,” replied Chrishell, “but that’s why we love him. He’s ridiculous and harmless at the same time.”

“He’s so funny and he’s just so harmless. Like he’s just so lovable at the same time. It’s hilarious,” said Kaitlyn.

Chrishell & Kaitlyn Also Compared ‘Dancing With the Stars’ to Summer Camp

On the podcast, Kaitlyn said it’s “so nice” that Gleb and Chrishell still stay in touch and that she said on tour, the dancers talk all the time in fan Q&As about how close they become with their partners.

“At the Q and A people talk about how they stay close with their dance partners because you just get into such a relationship full of ups and downs and you really see each other at your best and worst and then you can’t help but stay close with them afterwards,” said Kaitlyn.

“It’s truly a bonding experience,” responded Chrishell. “I felt the same way with you. .. It really is a bonding experience. I feel like it was like summer camp, we all did summer camp together and we will never forget that memory of that time.”

Chrishell’s new book, “Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took A Little Work,” is available now.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

