‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tour Adds Fan Favorites

The “Dancing With the Stars” tour, “Dare To Be Different,” has added season 30 winner Iman Shumpert plus fellow contestants Amanda Kloots and Jimmie Allen to the lineup. Read on for all the details about dates, tickets and more.

The Tour Just Announced Iman Shumpert Is Joining

In the tour newsletter on December 14, the “Dancing With the Stars — Dare to Be Different” tour announced that season 30 Mirrorball champ Iman Shumpert will be joining for select dates. He joins previously-announced season 30 contestants Jimmie Allen and Amanda Kloots, plus season 29 Mirrorball champ Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Here are the dates where you can see each celebrity guest:

January 7, Richmond, VA — Kaitlyn, Iman and Jimmie

January 8, Oxon Hill, MD — Iman and Jimmie

January 9, Bethlehem, PA — Iman and Jimmie

January 10 & 12, Morristown, NJ — Kaitlyn and Iman

January 13, Boston, MA — Kaitlyn and Iman

January 14 & 15, Uncasville, CT — Kaitlyn and Iman

January 17 & 18, Lancaster, PA — Kaitlyn

January 19, New Brunswick, NJ — Kaitlyn

January 21, Atlantic City, NJ — Kaitlyn

January 22, Verona, NY — Kaitlyn

January 23, Rochester, NY — Kaitlyn

January 25, Akron, OH — Kaitlyn

January 26, Columbus, OH — Kaitlyn

January 27, Cincinnati, OH — Kaitlyn

January 28, Pittsburgh, PA — Kaitlyn

January 29, Indianapolis, IN — Kaitlyn

January 30, Ames, IA — Kaitlyn

February 1, Omaha, NE — Kaitlyn

February 2, Davenport, IA — Kaitlyn and Iman

February 3, Madison, WI — Kaitlyn and Iman

February 4, Prior Lake, MN — Kaitlyn and Iman

February 5, Milwaukee, WI — Kaitlyn and Iman

February 6, Rosemont, IL — Kaitlyn and Iman

February 8, Kansas City, MO — Kaitlyn

February 9, St. Louis, MO — Kaitlyn

February 10, Nashville, TN — Kaitlyn

February 11, Louisville, KY — Kaitlyn

February 12, Greenville, SC — Kaitlyn

February 15, Jacksonville, FL — Kaitlyn and Iman

February 16, Clearwater, FL — Kaitlyn and Iman

February 17, Sarasota, FL — Kaitlyn and Iman

February 18, Ft. Myers, FL — Kaitlyn and Iman

February 19, Orlando, FL — Kaitlyn and Iman

February 20, Hollywood, FL — Kaitlyn

February 21, The Villages, FL — Kaitlyn

February 23, Knoxville, TN — Kaitlyn and Iman

February 24, Charlotte, NC — Kaitlyn and Iman

February 25, Augusta, GA — Kaitlyn and Iman

February 26, Atlanta, GA — Kaitlyn and Iman

February 27, Raleigh, NC — Kaitlyn and Iman

March 1, Memphis, TN — Kaitlyn and Iman

March 2, Birmingham, AL — Kaitlyn and Iman

March 3, New Orleans, LA — Kaitlyn and Iman

March 4, Sugar Land, TX — Kaitlyn and Iman

March 5, Lubbock, TX — Kaitlyn and Iman

March 6, Grand Prairie, TX — Kaitlyn and Iman

March 8, Enid, OK — Kaitlyn

March 9, Colorado Springs, CO — Kaitlyn

March 10, Denver, CO — Kaitlyn

March 11, Albuquerque, NM — Kaitlyn

March 12, Phoenix, AZ — Kaitlyn and Iman

March 13, Thousand Oaks, CA — Kaitlyn and Iman

March 15, San Diego, CA — Kaitlyn and Iman

March 16, Riverside, CA — Kaitlyn and Iman

March 17, Costa Mesa, CA — Amanda and Iman

March 18, San Jose, CA — Amanda

March 19, Santa Rosa, CA — Amanda

March 20, Ridgefield, WA — Amanda

March 23, Seattle, WA — Amanda

March 24, Boise, ID — Amanda

March 25, Salt Lake City, UT — Amanda

March 26, Reno, NV — Amanda

March 27, Modesto CA — Amanda

The Pros, Choreographers & More

The professional dancers participating in this season’s tour include Daniella Karagach, Sasha Farber, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko, Alan Bersten, Britt Stewart, Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater, Sofia Ghavami, and Koko Iwasaki. Choreographers Marty Kudelka and Pam Chu will co-direct the show.

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are not going on tour and neither is Sharna Burgess — find out why here and here. Pros Cheryl Burke, Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson are also not touring.

The description of the tour from the newsletter reads:

The show continues its legacy of performing show-stopping routines from the TV show alongside new numbers choreographed specifically for the live show, ranging from time-honored dances like the Quickstep and Foxtrot to sizzling Latin styles like the Cha Cha, Salsa, and Tango. In this year’s state-of-the-art production, audiences will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glitz, and glamour they see in the ballroom every Monday night live in their hometowns.

And the pros said in a statement, “After being separated from our fans for almost two years, the ‘Dancing with the Stars: Live! Tour’ is BACK, and we couldn’t be more excited to finally see you IN PERSON! While these past two years have thrown many obstacles our way, we’ve emerged from those challenges with a renewed sense of self: stronger, prouder, more resilient, and more courageous. That’s why the theme of this year’s tour is ‘Dare To Be Different.’ When presented with unprecedented times, we are called to break the mold. So why not embrace the qualities that make us who we are? Every one of us is bold, strong, vulnerable, passionate, and iconic, and now it’s time to unleash our inner trailblazer by doing what we love most: dancing. NOTHING beats getting to bring a smile to your face and celebrating this community of fans, the reason DWTS has been running for 30 SEASONS and why this experience is so special for us.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

