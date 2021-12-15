‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tour Adds Fan Favorites

The “Dancing With the Stars” tour, “Dare To Be Different,” has added season 30 winner Iman Shumpert plus fellow contestants Amanda Kloots and Jimmie Allen to the lineup. Read on for all the details about dates, tickets and more.
The Tour Just Announced Iman Shumpert Is Joining
In the tour newsletter on December 14, the “Dancing With the Stars — Dare to Be Different” tour announced that season 30 Mirrorball champ Iman Shumpert will be joining for select dates. He joins previously-announced season 30 contestants Jimmie Allen and Amanda Kloots, plus season 29 Mirrorball champ Kaitlyn Bristowe.
Here are the dates where you can see each celebrity guest:
January 7, Richmond, VA — Kaitlyn, Iman and Jimmie
January 8, Oxon Hill, MD — Iman and Jimmie
January 9, Bethlehem, PA — Iman and Jimmie
January 10 & 12, Morristown, NJ — Kaitlyn and Iman
January 13, Boston, MA — Kaitlyn and Iman
January 14 & 15, Uncasville, CT — Kaitlyn and Iman
January 17 & 18, Lancaster, PA — Kaitlyn
January 19, New Brunswick, NJ — Kaitlyn
January 21, Atlantic City, NJ — Kaitlyn
January 22, Verona, NY — Kaitlyn
January 23, Rochester, NY — Kaitlyn
January 25, Akron, OH — Kaitlyn
January 26, Columbus, OH — Kaitlyn
January 27, Cincinnati, OH — Kaitlyn
January 28, Pittsburgh, PA — Kaitlyn
January 29, Indianapolis, IN — Kaitlyn
January 30, Ames, IA — Kaitlyn
February 1, Omaha, NE — Kaitlyn
February 2, Davenport, IA — Kaitlyn and Iman
February 3, Madison, WI — Kaitlyn and Iman
February 4, Prior Lake, MN — Kaitlyn and Iman
February 5, Milwaukee, WI — Kaitlyn and Iman
February 6, Rosemont, IL — Kaitlyn and Iman
February 8, Kansas City, MO — Kaitlyn
February 9, St. Louis, MO — Kaitlyn
February 10, Nashville, TN — Kaitlyn
February 11, Louisville, KY — Kaitlyn
February 12, Greenville, SC — Kaitlyn
February 15, Jacksonville, FL — Kaitlyn and Iman
February 16, Clearwater, FL — Kaitlyn and Iman
February 17, Sarasota, FL — Kaitlyn and Iman
February 18, Ft. Myers, FL — Kaitlyn and Iman
February 19, Orlando, FL — Kaitlyn and Iman
February 20, Hollywood, FL — Kaitlyn
February 21, The Villages, FL — Kaitlyn
February 23, Knoxville, TN — Kaitlyn and Iman
February 24, Charlotte, NC — Kaitlyn and Iman
February 25, Augusta, GA — Kaitlyn and Iman
February 26, Atlanta, GA — Kaitlyn and Iman
February 27, Raleigh, NC — Kaitlyn and Iman
March 1, Memphis, TN — Kaitlyn and Iman
March 2, Birmingham, AL — Kaitlyn and Iman
March 3, New Orleans, LA — Kaitlyn and Iman
March 4, Sugar Land, TX — Kaitlyn and Iman
March 5, Lubbock, TX — Kaitlyn and Iman
March 6, Grand Prairie, TX — Kaitlyn and Iman
March 8, Enid, OK — Kaitlyn
March 9, Colorado Springs, CO — Kaitlyn
March 10, Denver, CO — Kaitlyn
March 11, Albuquerque, NM — Kaitlyn
March 12, Phoenix, AZ — Kaitlyn and Iman
March 13, Thousand Oaks, CA — Kaitlyn and Iman
March 15, San Diego, CA — Kaitlyn and Iman
March 16, Riverside, CA — Kaitlyn and Iman
March 17, Costa Mesa, CA — Amanda and Iman
March 18, San Jose, CA — Amanda
March 19, Santa Rosa, CA — Amanda
March 20, Ridgefield, WA — Amanda
March 23, Seattle, WA — Amanda
March 24, Boise, ID — Amanda
March 25, Salt Lake City, UT — Amanda
March 26, Reno, NV — Amanda
March 27, Modesto CA — Amanda
The Pros, Choreographers & More
The professional dancers participating in this season’s tour include Daniella Karagach, Sasha Farber, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko, Alan Bersten, Britt Stewart, Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater, Sofia Ghavami, and Koko Iwasaki. Choreographers Marty Kudelka and Pam Chu will co-direct the show.
Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are not going on tour and neither is Sharna Burgess — find out why here and here. Pros Cheryl Burke, Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson are also not touring.
The description of the tour from the newsletter reads:
The show continues its legacy of performing show-stopping routines from the TV show alongside new numbers choreographed specifically for the live show, ranging from time-honored dances like the Quickstep and Foxtrot to sizzling Latin styles like the Cha Cha, Salsa, and Tango. In this year’s state-of-the-art production, audiences will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glitz, and glamour they see in the ballroom every Monday night live in their hometowns.
And the pros said in a statement, “After being separated from our fans for almost two years, the ‘Dancing with the Stars: Live! Tour’ is BACK, and we couldn’t be more excited to finally see you IN PERSON! While these past two years have thrown many obstacles our way, we’ve emerged from those challenges with a renewed sense of self: stronger, prouder, more resilient, and more courageous. That’s why the theme of this year’s tour is ‘Dare To Be Different.’ When presented with unprecedented times, we are called to break the mold. So why not embrace the qualities that make us who we are? Every one of us is bold, strong, vulnerable, passionate, and iconic, and now it’s time to unleash our inner trailblazer by doing what we love most: dancing. NOTHING beats getting to bring a smile to your face and celebrating this community of fans, the reason DWTS has been running for 30 SEASONS and why this experience is so special for us.”
“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.
READ NEXT: DWTS Alum Says They Hooked Up With Their Pro Partner