Brian Austin Green Gives 1st Look at Movie He Made With His Son Kassius

Brian Austin Green has been in the acting business since he was a child, but he recently wrapped up one of his best experiences in the business ever.

On January 12, 2024, the “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 alum posted a clip from a movie he shot with his eldest son, Kassius Marcil-Green, 21.

In the post shared to his Instagram page, Green and Kassius rode in a horse and buggy. The real-life father and son traded a few lines in the short clip, set in the late 1800s.

“One of the coolest experiences I’ve had in my almost 40 years in the business was working with my oldest son Kassius,” Green wrote. “The Night They Came Home is out now. Please check it out. Congrats to everyone that worked so hard on this one.”

The Lionsgate movie synopsis describes “The Night They Came Home” as the story of the “ruthless exploits of the Rufus Buck Gang, Native American outlaws who terrorized the Indian Territory of Middle America at the tail end of the 19th century.” The Western thriller stars Green, Charlie Townsend, Danny Trejo, Robert Carradine, and Weston Cage and is based on true events.

According to IMDb, Kassius plays Tommy Palmer in the film.

Kassius Marcil-Green Posted the Trailer From the Film

On January 12, Kassius posted the movie’s trailer to his Instagram page. “The Night They Came Home” – Coming to theaters January 12th @lionsgate,” he wrote. He also reshared his father’s Instagram post about the two of them working together.

The movie was in the works for well more than a year. In 2022, Green teased his collaboration with his son with a photo of them on the set together. “Working with Kass on a movie titled ‘Rufus,’” he wrote in October 2022. “Such a great experience!!!

Kassius also posted about the project when it was in its early stages. “The past few weeks working on set with my dad and a huge group of incredible people have literally been a dream come true,” he shared at the time.

Kassius, whose mother is “General Hospital” alum Vanessa Marcil, has two other acting credits, including a three-episode stint on the TV series “Bryce,” per IMDb.

Brian Austin Green Had Reservations About His Kids Getting into Show Business

In addition to Kassius, Green shares three sons Journey, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Noah, 7, with ex-wife Megan Fox. He also has a 1-year-old son Zane with his fiancée, “Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Sharna Burgess.

In 2021, Green shared how he’d handle things if his kids wanted to pursue careers in the entertainment industry. “I’m not sure how [to protect them], to be honest,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “It’s changed so much from when we were kids and in the business. The age of social media, the internet, and all of that, it’s a completely different business than it was when I was a kid.”

“I don’t think it’s my job to create their experience and their story for them,” he added. “I think that’s already done, and I think it’s my job just to make sure that the path they’re on is [positive].”

