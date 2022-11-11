Win 2 Tickets to the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Finale

You can win two tickets to the “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 finale by bidding on professional dancer Cheryl Burke’s charity auction.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cheryl Burke is Auctioning Off 2 Tickets to the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Finale

To raise money for the Inspiring Children Foundation, pro dancer Burke is auctioning off two tickets to the “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 finale.

The finale is November 21 in Los Angeles. The winning bidder along with one other attendee of their choice will be Burke’s special guests at the show. Participants must be at least eight years old and minors must be accompanied by an adult. Other rules can be seen at the official auction site.

The season 31 finale will likely be Burke’s final appearance on “Dancing With the Stars” as a pro dancer. She has said that it’s time to hang up her dancing shoes, though she hopes to stay on at “Dancing With the Stars” in some other capacity.

The Inspiring Children Foundation is Raising Money As Part of Its ‘Not Alone Challenge’

Burke was challenged by singer Jewel as part of the Inspiring Children Foundation’s “Not Alone Challenge,” which aims “to save lives over the holidays by reminding us that we’re not alone, and by providing free mental health resources to those without access,” according to its official website.

Burke writes on her Instagram post:

Today, I join the #NotAloneChallenge to remind everyone that you’re #NotAlone over the holidays. We’re raising awareness and funds to provide free mental health resources for everyone. No one should have to struggle in silence. … Go to notalonechallenge.org for mental health resources and to bid on auction items to support @inspiringchildren and @jewel in their mission to democratize wellness. #InspiringChildren

In the accompanying video, Burke explains that without proper mental health resources, she probably would not be “standing right here today.”

“I’m accepting the #notalonechallenge from Jewel to remind everyone that they’re not alone during the holidays and to help people get access to mental health resources. I’ve struggled with mental health myself and have witnessed other people struggling as well,” said Burke.

She added, “You know, mental health is a pandemic in itself and the only reason why I believe that I’m standing right here today is because of the resources I’ve had. And I believe that proven and effective mental health resources should be honestly available to everyone who feels like they’re struggling. Having these uncomfortable conversations are so necessary toward the path of healing. Seventy percent of people have untreated mental health issues. So if you’re watching this, please don’t feel like you have to struggle alone or in silence.”

Burke then challenged her friends Peta Murgatroyd and Leah Remini to join in the challenge as well.

Other auction items include:

A personal song written and recorded by Jewel and meeting her backstage at a concert to hear the song

2 tickets to Billie Eilish’s December 2022 show of choice in Los Angeles

A movie night with Chevy Chase in New York City

A personal set tour for “Call Me Kat” with star Mayim Bialik and a deluxe tour of the Warner Bros. Studio lot

A virtual studio session with country artist Hunter Hayes

A virtual meet-up with “Big Bang Theory” star Kunal Nayyar

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific times on Disney Plus.