‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Asks For Prayers Ahead of Event

“Dancing With the Stars” season 29 alum Chrishell Stause has asked her fans for prayers ahead of the reunion of her “Selling Sunset” show amid her breakup.

Stause and her ex-boyfriend, Jason Oppenheim, split in December 2021 after Oppenheim said that he did not want children in the near future, and Stause decided she could not wait for him to change his mind, according to Page Six.

The couple both star on “Selling Sunset,” and their relationship was one of the storylines on the screen during season 5 of the show, which premiered on April 22, 2022 on Netflix.

Stause Says She Appreciates ‘Selling Sunset’

Stause took to Instagram to show her appreciation for the show.

“#SellingSunset is the #1 show in SO many countries right now-insanity,” she wrote on April 23, 2022. “The response is always a mixed bag of love & hate but honestly you make the show a huge success by watching & discussing what side you land on and for that I love you either way!”

She then added a joking plea for prayers.

“Reunion show airs on @netflix May 6th. Please say a prayer for us… & swipe to see a closet update & a few looks I see you asked about,” She wrote in the post.

The star added, “I honestly do appreciate the opportunities & success being on the show allows SO much. So that will forever outweigh the chaos that ensues. I have embraced showing you guys the good and the bad, but I will always be a work in progress. And very happy we have entertained you and endlessly grateful for the support. It wasn’t easy to watch at times but I guess if it was you wouldn’t be so invested in our crazy lives. So thank you.”

She also debuted a new look ahead of the reunion on Instagram.

“Did a little chop yesterday for the #SellingSunset reunion,” she wrote alongside a video showcasing her new hair.

Stause Slammed ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Keo Motsepe

Stause wrote a book, titled “Under Construction,” which was released in 2022. In the book, she spoke about her relationship with “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Keo Motsepe.

“Part of adulting is realizing that there are two people in a relationship and owning your part in what went wrong. Being the victim and staying bitter won’t help you grow and move on,” she wrote in the book.

She went on to talk about Motsepe in particular after previous passages discussing her relationship with her ex-husband Justin Hartley.

“I did fall for another love bomber not long after my divorce, and we were quickly heading toward real commitment,” she wrote. “He was a tall dancer, and he started off as this amazing, positive, generous guy. I took him home for Christmas to meet my family. After the honeymoon phase, though, things took a turn.”

She added, “This time, instead of making excuses for his behavior, I actually opened my eyes, pushed past the smoke and mirrors, and saw the truth. I’d gotten stronger, and as soon as I realized how deep his apparent lies went, I was the one who ended it.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

