DWTS Alum Slams Pro As A Liar

A “Dancing With the Stars” contestant has some harsh words for a professional dancer on the show — season 29 alum Chrishell Stause wrote in her new book that someone she dated after she split from her ex-husband is a liar and that’s why she had to end it with him — and it sounds like she’s talking about professional dancer Keo Motsepe. Here is what she had to say about their relationship.

Chrishell Wants to Tell Her Side of the Story

The “Selling Sunset” star has a new book coming out titled “Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took A Little Work.” In an excerpt released to E! News, Chrishell wrote that the book is her “chance to tell [her] side” about her very public breakups with ex-husband Justin Hartley and ex-boyfriend Keo Motsepe.

“Part of adulting is realizing that there are two people in a relationship and owning your part in what went wrong. Being the victim and staying bitter won’t help you grow and move on,” writes Chrishell in the book.

She continues:

I am still a work in progress when it comes to relationships, but I like to think I have learned a bit over the years. I have a history of going for similar types, like actors and performers who are super passionate about everything, including me. At least at first. As reluctant as I am to talk about my exes in-depth or to criticize anyone I’ve been linked to, most of it has been in the tabloids at some point, so I guess this is my chance to tell my side of the story.

Chrishell went on to say that the “last thing” she wants to do is “rehash old wounds,” but now that she has gotten some distance from her past relationships, she understands “much more clearly how [she] deserve[s] to be treated.”

“Sometimes a healthy relationship that starts out with zero warning signs can turn toxic over time,” said Chrishell, adding, “Getting some distance from a relationship that you think is good for you allows you to see the cracks in the foundation, and to spot all the red flags.”

Chrishell Calls Keo A ‘Love Bomber’ Just Like Justin Hartley

In another section of the excerpt, Chrishell asks if she learned anything from the mistakes she made with her ex-husband and she admits she did not learn right away, but she did break up with him as soon as she realized “how deep his apparent lies went.”

Chrishell writes:

I did fall for another love bomber not long after my divorce, and we were quickly heading toward real commitment. He was a tall dancer, and he started off as this amazing, positive, generous guy. I took him home for Christmas to meet my family. After the honeymoon phase, though, things took a turn. This time, instead of making excuses for his behavior, I actually opened my eyes, pushed past the smoke and mirrors, and saw the truth. I’d gotten stronger, and as soon as I realized how deep his apparent lies went, I was the one who ended it.

She concludes by saying that instead of wallowing in self-pity after that breakup, she took care of herself and kept busy, which made her feel “empowered.”

“I felt strong knowing that I’d done the right thing for me. Instead of feeling sorry for myself after we broke up, I felt empowered,” wrote Chrishell.

Keo and Chrishell famously came out with their relationship after “Dancing With the Stars” season 29 wrapped, even though they were secretly hanging out during the season — season 29 winner Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed during an interview with the podcast “Chicks In the Office” that a small group of contestants and pros would hang out outside of the show and they all knew Chrishell and Keo were involved — even though the rumor swirling around was that Chrishell was involved with her partner, Gleb Savchenko.

“[T]here were a couple of times we’d go over to Keo’s house and Chrishell would be there and it was always so interesting because with Gleb as her partner and that whole divorce happening — it’s so sad that women always jump to the pretty girl who definitely was a homewrecker and the whole time I’m like, ‘if you only knew,’” said Kaitlyn.

She added, “[Chrishell] and Keo clearly had a crush on each other. I felt so bad for Chrishell going through all those rumors because Gleb is a good friend of hers and Keo’s best friend and they would all hang out with Gleb’s wife.”

But in late February 2021, Keo and Chrishell broke up. Initially, sources were saying that it was an amicable breakup, but when one source said that Keo was “heartbroken” and had no idea why they split up, Chrishell took to social media to set the record straight.

“I was also 100 percent in it as well, until revelations told to me recently have made me question if [Keo] could even order a coffee without lying,” she wrote on an Instagram story.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

