‘World of Dance’ Canceled After 4 Seasons: Report

World of Dance, the reality show executive produced by Jennifer Lopez, has been canceled by NBC, according to Deadline.

The show featured Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo as the judges and invited dance groups from around the world to compete in order to be titled the Best in the World and a $1 million grand prize.

According to Deadline, World of Dance was a strong ratings show for the first three seasons but died off a bit in season 4.

World of Dance will not be returning for season 5 at this time.

The news follows reports of Jennifer Lopez splitting from her fiance Alex Rodriguez. Those reports have been denied by both Lopez and Rodriguez.

A source told People that “Alex flew to the Dominican Republic yesterday. Jennifer was excited to see him in person. They are really trying to figure things out. It was a happy reunion.”

NBC will continue airing other reality and unscripted shows, however, including American Ninja Warrior, America’s Got Talent, The Voice, and Making It. All these shows have been renewed for another season.

Derek Hough May Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ for Season 30

During season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, Derek Hough returned to the ballroom to take longtime judge Len Goodman’s spot due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Now, it looks as though that might be a permanent change.

According to sources speaking with The Sun, there are plenty of people behind-the-scenes who are hoping to keep Hough around for the long haul.

Ths Sun reported that Len Goodman may not be welcomed back to Dancing With the Stars even when travel restrictions are lifted because of how well Hough’s presence at the judging table on DWTS was received.

An insider told The Sun that Hough “brought a fresh energy to the role and show, and is hugely popular with his screen stars, contestants and crew.”

“Len is a legend and has been a great servant to the show, b ut times are different and so are the considerations,” the source told the outlet. “Derek not only stepped in, but was a hit from the start. His work makes it almost impossible to not have him back. Derek also brings entertainment too as he showed this season that he can do unique dancing routines.”

Carrie Ann Inaba pointed to Hough as one reason the show has succeeded.

“I actually liked having no audience in a weird way because it became more intimate between the judges and the competitors,” she told the outlet. “It really felt like we did it all together. It was a unified feeling. Because with the circumstances going on in the world, we all were united and deeply committed to bringing a great season to everybody and I feel like that was powerful the way it was so intimate. And I gotta say that there is a guy sitting in the middle that I think should be a part of this from here on out. I love Mr. Derek.”

Bruno Tonioli also loved seeing Hough as one of the judges on the show.

