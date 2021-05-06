Is Derek Hough Back on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ But as a Pro?

Derek Hough has won the “Dancing With the Stars” mirrorball six times, making him the most-winning professional dancer on the show. For season 29 in 2020, Hough was on the judging panel, and he’s due back as a judge for the monumental season 30.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hough opened up about what it will be like to work next to “Grumpy” Len Goodman, who will also be returning to the ballroom for season 30, and he said that he’s excited.

“I’m looking forward to Len being back because I think that he just adds so much. I think that just having that Brit. You just need that Brit, man. You need him in the room. He’s the man!” Hough told the outlet. “It’ll be interesting to see that dynamic. I feel like him and I are quite different. We’re very different, I should say. So it’ll be interesting to see how we feel and if we disagree on a lot of things. And I’m sure we will.”

Hough Won’t Rule Out Returning as a Pro

In an interview with Us Weekly, Hough was asked about possibly returning as a professional dancer on the show in the future, and he said he wouldn’t say no.

“When Tom Brady won a seventh Super Bowl, I was like, ‘Oh no, do I need to go for seven here?'” he joked with the outlet.

He added, “No, I think… Who knows? I never say never, but for right now, I’m looking forward to going back as a judge.”

He also shared what he thought the most challenging part of being a judge on the show is.

“The hardest part about [being a judge is[ just keeping what I’m trying to say [to] 20 seconds because it’s live,” he told the outlet. “That’s been really difficult, especially because I want to help, but I want to coach, so I want to be like, ‘All right, so here’s what we’re going to do.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh wait, we can’t do that.’ I just gotta give a general critique.'”

Hough Will Judge Alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli & Len Goodman

Hough and Goodman will return alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli to round out the judging panel.

Tyra Banks will be returning as the host of the show for season 30.

Banks hinted that the season may be an all-star season, and some professional dancers have also hinted that could happen. Banks is an executive producer of the show, so she does have some say in what could happen.

During an interview with TV Insider, host Tyra Banks said she thinks season 30 should be treated in a special way since it’s a special season.

“There is something beautiful about doing a retrospective when you hit a milestone year. At the same time, there are so many new viewers this season, and a retrospective may not resonate with them. So, if we do one, it would have to be for those diehard fans that have been here forever, but not make it so ‘inside baseball’ where the new people don’t know what the heck is going on,” explained Banks.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2021 for an all-new season. The new season will likely air starting in mid-September.

