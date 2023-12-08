DWTS Fans Have Strong Opinions About Season 32 Finale Results

Season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” has officially come to a close, and Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy won the first-ever Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Five couples competed in the final episode, and in the aftermath of the finale, fans had a lot to say about the results.

Chmerkovskiy earned his third trophy with his season 32 win. He previously won in season 20 with Rumer Willis, and season 23 with Laurie Hernandez.

The finale is always a tough battle, but in this case, “Dancing with the Stars” fans seemed especially passionate about the pair they hoped would win. Many were thrilled with the 32 results, but others were unhappy and didn’t hold back.

Here’s what you need to know:

Xochitl Gomez & Val Chmerkovskiy’s Win Rubbed Plenty of DWTS Fans the Wrong Way

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach came in second place, and third place went to Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov. “The Bachelorette” Charity Lawson landed in fourth place with her partner, Artem Chigvintsev. Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber received fifth place in season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars.”

On the show’s Instagram page, the comments section was popping after Gomez and Chmerkovskiy’s win.

One disappointed “Dancing with the Stars” fan commented, “Jason actually danced last night, unlike the rest! He was the BEST!”

Another fan of Mraz and Karagach concurred. “Congratulations to Xochitl and Val, but in my eyes should’ve been @jason_mraz and @daniellakaragach.”

“It’s a no from me… Tired of it being the Val show and whatever 17 year old is on that season. Can’t wait to see what 17 year old girl is cast next season! Love the variety dwts!!!! This diva didn’t deserve it,” declared another critic.

“Dancing with the Stars” viewers were buzzing on Reddit too.

“I’m not upset Xochitl won, she deserved it! I’m just sad Jason had to lose,” one poster admitted.

“I wish there could’ve been two mirrorballs this season just to give the second one to Jason,” wrote another Redditor.

On another Reddit post, someone wrote of Gomez and Chmerkovskiy, “I would like someone who wasn’t propped up the entire damn season to win. But hey, that’s just me.”

The DWTS Winners Had Plenty of Viewers Thrilled Too

A lot of fans were thrilled for Gomez and Chmerkovskiy, of course. There were also plenty of viewers who had been rooting for someone else but still appreciated how the results played out.

One Redditor wrote, “Big Jason fan here and I’ve obviously been rooting for him since day one, but I became hooked on Xochitl as the season went on. Her dancing and acting is just so mesmerizing. Even though Jason didn’t win, I’m so happy for him and Daniella! 👏”

Another poster added, “Wow. She was not who I wanted to win but she definitely deserved it. Gotta give credit where credit is due!”

A “Dancing with the Stars” fan who was thrilled with the results tweeted, “XOCHITL DID IT!!!! SHE DID IT!!!!”

“The season opened with xochitl and ended with xochitl and now she’s taking the mirrorball home. i’m so proud,” tweeted another excited viewer.

“Why couldn’t it be Xochitl? She was great and worked hard, she deserved it as much as Jason or Ariana. All 3 were wonderful – this was a great group by the end,” a Redditor suggested.

There was one thing about the “Dancing with the Stars” finale that did seem to bring fans together, though.

The results were shared so late in the episode, that the credits were rolling as Gomez and Chmerkovskiy’s win was revealed. Fans were outspoken in their frustration that there was no time to talk to the winning pair, the runner-ups, or any of the other finalists.