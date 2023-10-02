DWTS Champ Reveals Season 32 Favorites

Season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” has started, and viewers are already picking out their favorites. It is shaping up to be a tough battle with some strong competitors, and a former DWTS champion has shared her take on which celebrities she wants to see make it to the finale.

Former “The Bachelorette” Hannah Brown won season 28 with partner Alan Bersten during the fall of 2020. She is keeping tabs on how season 32 is shaping up, and has already chosen the contestants she plans to vote for each week.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hannah Brown Is Rooting for Charity Lawson & Jamie Lynn Spears

Shortly before the September 26 premiere of “Dancing with the Stars” aired, Brown took to her Instagram Stories to hype up a couple of season 32 contestants. One of the two contestants she called out was the latest “Bachelorette” star, Charity Lawson, who is partnered with Artem Chigvintsev.

In addition, the show champion shared she is cheering on Jamie Lynn Spears, who is dancing with Brown’s former partner, Bersten.

The former champion gushed, “Excited to cheer on these friends tonight for the @dancingwiththestars premiere!”

Brown also detailed, “I had the chance to interview both of these amazing women on @bettertomorrow!”

“Better Tomorrow” is the podcast Brown launched in July. The “Dancing with the Stars” champion had Lawson on the podcast a couple of days after her season finale aired, and naturally, the ladies talked quite a bit about Lawson’s new engagement to Dotun Olubeko.

During the season 32 premiere of “Dancing with the Stars,” Lawson and Chigvintsev got off to a great start. They received the top score of the night, and Bachelor Nation fans seemed excited to see her continue.

One fan gushed over Lawson’s first performance on an Instagram post shared on both the “Dancing with the Stars” and “The Bachelorette” pages. “I screamed and jumped up clapping at home!! I was so excited and happy to see Charity dance like a pro and come out leading the scoreboard!!”

Another added, “I think we’re viewing this seasons winner!”

Jamie Lynn Spears & Brown Connected on ‘Special Forces’

Spears was the guest on Brown’s second episode of “Better Tomorrow,” and the episode was released on July 26. As the “Dancing with the Stars” champion noted, she first met Spears when the two women filmed the first season of Fox’s “Special Forces.”

Brown said she was interested in having Spears on her podcast because “I definitely had some pre-conceived conceptions about who she is.” Once Brown got to know Spears, however, her opinion changed significantly.

“She was one of the people in my life that I can say made me have a complete 180 once I got to know them,” the “Dancing with the Stars” champion detailed.

Spears told Brown that part of why she agreed to do “Special Forces” was that she wanted to “be bold enough and show my girls that it’s okay to get up there and just either succeed or fail and just kind of push yourself to the limit.”

During her introductory package on the “Dancing with the Stars” premiere, Spears said she was doing the show to demonstrate to her daughters that”there is nothing more rewarding than being afraid to fail and doing it anyway.”

After Spears and Bersten performed their tango during the premiere, they received a score of 15 out of 30. They got enough fan votes to dance another week, though.

Will Brown’s support of Spears and Lawson help carry them to the finale? “Dancing with the Stars” season 32 airs on Tuesday nights and it seems the former champion is ready to cast her votes.