DWTS Alum Would Rather Have Danced With Artem Chigvintsev Than Gleb Savchenko

Season 23 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Jana Kramer opened up about her time on the show in a recent interview with longtime pro, Cheryl Burke.

“I wish I could go back now in a totally healthier mind frame and do it again,” Kramer told Burke on the January 1, 2024, episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast.

However, Kramer also admitted that she wasn’t a huge fan of Gleb Savchenko‘s teaching style — and she said that she would have preferred to dance with Artem Chigvintsev.

“Gleb’s training just wasn’t for me at the time. I had done just like a practice with Artem and I was like ‘Wow I enjoy this so much more.’ The way that he was able to communicate and lead and really just explain it to me,” she explained.

Though she admits that Savchenko is “great,” she ultimately said that she would have rather been paired with Chigvintsev.

Kramer and Savchenko made it to the semifinals on season 23, but were eliminated in fourth place.

Many Fans Feel That Artem Chigvintsev Is Underrated on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Chigvintsev won his first and only Mirrorball Trophy on season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars,” alongside former “Bachelorette” lead, Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Following Kramer’s chat with Burke, dozens of fans took to Reddit to react, and many felt that her comments only highlight how great of a teacher Chigvintsev really is.

“I have heard Artem is a dream partner. He may be tough but he also makes it fun. Also if I had to choose a partner out of the current batch of male pros it would be Artem. Out of all the pros my dream partner would be Derek. My mom loved him while she was alive and said she would have him teach her,” one person wrote.

“I would also pick Artem or even Val (aside from Derek and Mark). I just like the way they teach and communicate with their partners [and] I think they understand dance/teaching to their partners strengths so much better than some of the other pros,” someone else added.

“This is why I would want Artem. He’s respectful and knows what his job is—to teach ballroom to someone who may or may not have any dance experience at all. As an introvert, I don’t expect anything else,” a third comment read.

There Have Been Rumors That Jana Kramer & Gleb Savchenko Had an Affair While Competing on DWTS Together

Kramer and Savchenko had great chemistry while competing together on “Dancing With the Stars” and many people have long thought that the two had an affair.

In May 2022, Us Weekly confirmed that the two were more than just dance partners, citing Kramer’s ex, Ian Schinelli.

“Jana has admitted to me that she slept with two guys while Mike was in rehab. She slept with Gleb,” Schinelli told Us Weekly.

Savchenko, however, has consistently denied any of those hook-up rumors.

“There’s a lot of acting, there’s a lot of natural chemistry. You develop a certain connection and the viewer sees that. You want to have that because you want to last in the competition … my job is to make sure we go really really far,” he told ET when the rumors crept back onto the internet years after he and Kramer danced together.

