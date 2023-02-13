New Mom Jenna Johnson Shares Video From Hospital & Leaves Fans Crying

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Jenna Johnson gave her friends and followers a look into her time at the hospital when giving birth to her son Rome.

“Reminiscing on the first couple of days with my Rome,” Johnson wrote on Instagram alongside the video.

The video, which was taken in part by Johnson’s husband, professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, shows Johnson pushing in the hospital before switching to a scene of Johnson holding Rome soon after giving birth. The video then shows off Chmerkovskiy getting some skin-to-skin contact with his son and smiling at the camera.

Finally, the whole family cuddles in the hospital bed and smiles at the camera before Rome is shown at home with both of his parents.

The whole video is accompanied by the song “Little Bit More” by Suriel Hess.

The couple’s friends took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the video, which included professional dancer Ezra Sosa writing, “I’m still recovering from the last post babes.”

Fans commented to ask why Johnson was making them cry again.

Johnson Shared the First Photo of Rome’s Face 1 Month After Giving Birth

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy welcomed their son on January 10, 2023.

“Our world is forever changed,” the couple wrote alongside an image of their hands intertwined with their baby’s fingers. “1.10.23.”

Johnson revealed Rome’s name and his face in a February 7, 2023 Instagram post.

“Cannot believe it’s been 4 weeks of being completely infatuated with you,” Johnson wrote in the post. “Thank you for bursting my heart wide open and showing me what unconditional love is. Mommy and Daddy love you so much!!!! **the left dimple melts me every time.”

The photo shows Rome lying down on a fuzzy blanket next to a sign that reads, “Hello world, my name is Rome Valentin.”

Johnson & Chmerkovskiy Have Given Some Looks Into Rome’s First Month

While they have not shared a lot of their time with their son with the world, choosing to keep much of their first month as a family of three private, the professional dancers have shared some looks into what that time has looked like.

First, when they arrived home from the hospital, Johnson uploaded a photo of Chmerkovskiy holding Rome while sitting in a rocking chair. The photo, which was uploaded to Reddit by a fan, was in black and white and accompanied by a heart emoji.

In a separate post on January 23, 2023, Johnson uploaded a photo of a shirtless Chmerkovskiy with tousled hair, holding their swaddled baby to his chest while seemingly asleep in a rocking chair. Johnson captioned the photo with a heart emoji.

After Johnson shared Rome’s face, friends were quick to upload their own photos or videos of their time meeting the baby. Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough uploaded photos of their time with baby Rome, and Lindsay Arnold, who traveled from Utah to Los Angeles to meet Rome, uploaded a new photo of her time with Johnson’s son.

When Arnold met Rome, Johnson uploaded a photo of the two that did not include the baby’s face.

In Johnson’s post about her best friend meeting her son, she wrote, “We’re in absolute heaven with Auntie @lindsayarnold here.”

The photo Johnson posted showed Arnold smiling down at the baby, his tiny hand wrapped around her finger.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.