DWTS Alum Shares How New Baby’s Name Was Chosen

Former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Jessie James Decker is now a mother to four children. She welcomed her fourth child, her third son, on February 9. The baby’s name is Denver Calloway Decker, and she recently explained the process for choosing his name.

Jessie James Decker Had a Dream About a Baby Boy Named Denver

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant, 35, welcomed baby Denver with her husband, former professional football player Eric Decker, 36. As People noted, they already had three children. Daughter Vivienne is 9 and their older sons are Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5.

She explained to People how Denver’s name came to be. One night, while pregnant, Decker had a dream involving the baby. The dream came before the family knew she was expecting another boy.

“I was holding him in the dream, and he was smiling and I was calling him his name Denver,” she revealed. “I woke up the next morning and in the kitchen with the family, I told everyone to be prepared because I saw a sweet boy in my dream.”

Decker added that she told her family, “I was calling him Denver and I’m pretty sure it’s him!” She also noted the name has a lot of meaning to them.

“It’s the city we fell in love, got our first home together, got married, had our first three babies,” the “Dancing with the Stars” alum explained. She continued, “It’s where we started our beautiful journey together. Colorado holds so many special memories for us.”

Before Denver’s arrival, Decker had dished out solid hints about his name. Her baby shower and the nursery design clearly paid tribute to Denver, Colorado. Fans were unsure about Denver as a first name, but possibilities like Rocky, Denver, and Bear were popular guesses.

The DWTS Alum Feels Blessed to Have Denver

Decker’s fourth pregnancy came as a surprise. Now that Denver has arrived, however, she told People, “We just keep pinching ourselves because it was such a beautiful surprise, and we feel so blessed to have him.”

“These past few weeks have been special! The kids are so in love with their new baby brother,” Decker shared with Us Weekly. She explained, “I knew the kids were going to be great with him but I didn’t know they would be this amazing.”

In talking with OK!, Decker noted that her three older kids are also quite affectionate and protective of Denver. “It’s been so beautiful to watch them with him. We definitely feel complete with our four babies.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum told OK! that she and her husband “Had a girl name picked out and everyone was convincing me it was a girl.” However, Decker shared, “I had this voice in my head telling me I need to have a boy name prepared.”

Before she dreamed about the baby, the couple hadn’t decided on a boy’s name. After the dream, “I told everyone the name and they loved it.” The following week, they learned they were expecting a boy.

Decker admitted, “It’s wild to say I have three sons. It’s something I never expected but I love it.” She gushed to Parents, “Life has been incredible. We just feel so grateful to have our sweet baby boy.”