DWTS Champ Debuts Drastic New Look Following Split

Season 29 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Kaitlyn Bristowe has debuted a new look after chopping off all of her hair.

“I’m a Bobby girl, in a Bobby world,” Bristowe captioned an Instagram post on January 14, 2024, showing off her new haircut. The reality star turned podcast host took several inches off her length, leaving her with a short bob.

Bristowe’s new look comes nearly five months after she and fiance Jason Tartick called off their engagement. She also decided to update her look two weeks after soft-launching her relationship with former “Bachelorette” winner, Zac Clark. Additionally, the Spade & Sparrows founder recently moved into a new home closer to the city and has been adapting to that big change in her life as well.

Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Friends & Fans Loved Her Haircut

Shortly after Bristowe shared some pictures of her newly chopped hair, dozens of people commented on her Instagram post. A few of the supportive comments came from Bristowe’s “Dancing With the Stars” family, including Daniella Karagach, Lindsay Arnold, and Koko Iwasaki, all of whom approved of the new look.

“Just when I didn’t think it was possible for you to be any hotter, or cooler,” said Joe Klasen, the man behind the haircut.

“It’s so gorgeous. Makes me want to do the same. It looks so healthy,” another comment read.

“Oooh i love it!! I so wish this style would work for me,” someone else said.

“You look 10 years younger,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

It’s no secret that Bristowe has been going through a lot lately and many of her fans noted the well-known Coco Chanel quote, “a woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe’s New Look Is a Drastic Change From Last Summer

In July 2023, Bristowe took her hair in a completely different direction, adding in extensions to obtain the “mermaid” look.

“Ok I did it. I got extensions again. I always said in another lifetime I would have mermaid hair,” Bristowe captioned an Instagram post. In the pic she shared, her hair was slightly wavy and nearly fell to her waist.

“I have had quite the journey with my hair and as everyone knows it’s something I’m insecure about,” Bristowe continued.

“So I found this girl @zoechanelhair who my gf Bailey recommended me to. Zoe has similar hair to me and had all the confidence in the world in her method. And after seeing baileys hair thrive with her extensions in I decided to try again. If you have any questions feel free to ask her in the comments. I’m living for this expensive brunette lewk honey,” she added.

Many fans loved the way she looked with longer, fuller hair, and commented such on the post. Bristowe has been one to change up her look from time to time, going a bit lighter or a bit darker, but her new bob is really the first time that fans have seen her with super short locks.

