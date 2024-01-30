Kelly Osbourne Takes Son Sidney to ‘Under the Sea’-Themed Celebrity Birthday Party

Kelly Osbourne attended a celeb-filled birthday party with her 1-year-old son, Sidney.

On January 27, 2024, the “Dancing With the Stars” season 9 finalist and her baby boy attended a lavish sea-themed bash at Paris Hilton’s Beverly Park mansion in honor of Hilton’s son Phoenix’s first birthday.

Osbourne and her partner, Slipknot’s Sid Wilson, secretly welcomed their baby boy, Sidney, in late 2022, just a few months before Hilton and her husband Carter Reum welcomed their son Phoenix.

Kelly Osbourne Shared Photos From the Birthday Party

In an Instagram Reel, Osbourne gave fans a look at Hilton’s nautical-themed birthday party. In one photo, Osbourne held her sleeping son as she stood in front of a massive bright blue balloon arch. Another pic featured Sidney crying as his mom posed with him alongside family friend Kat Von D and her son, Leafar. Baby Sidney appeared to be happier as he posed alongside a white “unicorn” that was brought in for the party. He also rode in a mini car and later posed with the birthday boy and his famous mom, who was dressed as Cinderella.

“Thank you @parishilton and Baby Phoenix we had the best time!!!! 💜” Osbourne captioned the sweet party photos.

Osbourne has been friends with Hilton for years, according to Us Weekly. Nearly 20 years ago, the longtime pals had a brief falling out, but they made up and are now thriving together as new moms with sons the same age.

Other DWTS Celebs Attended the Birthday Party

Osbourne wasn’t the only “Dancing With the Stars” celeb invited to Hilton’s “’Sliving Under the Sea”-themed birthday bash. According to People magazine, DWTS season 20 champ Rumer Willis and her nine-month-old daughter Louetta Isley, were in attendance as were season 7 finalist Lance Bass and his two-year-old twins Alexander and Violet.

The celebrity kids enjoyed fun party games as well as a petting zoo that featured bunnies, baby goats, chickens, and more small animals. On his Instagram story, Bass reshared a video of his kids playing with rabbits in the petting zoo with birthday boy Phoenix. The Itty Bitty Petting Zoo was tagged in the clip. In addition to a mobile zoo setup, the company also offers pony rides.

Hilton teased her son’s birthday party theme during an interview on the “Jennifer Hudson Show” earlier in the week. “We are going to have a petting zoo and ball pit and slides,” she told Hudson of Phoenix’s birthday celebration, “I know he’s only one…we’re going to we have all the parents, all the parents are coming and they’re going to bring some older kids as well. So just be fun for all ages over at the house it’s going to be really sweet.”

Hilton’s colorful party theme was quite different than Osbourne’s first birthday party for Sidney. In November, Osbourne posted a video of the setup for her son’s “spooky” first birthday bash. The party featured a black and white theme and included steaming cauldrons, a “boo bar,” and a mini ghost cake for the birthday boy.

In October 2022, Bass and his husband Michael Turchin celebrated their twins’ first birthday with a Halloween-themed party in Los Angeles.

