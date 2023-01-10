DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Comments

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold addressed comments she has received over the years about her lip fillers, botox, and about plastic surgery in a January 8 TikTok video.

The professional dancer started the video by saying her messages on social media are always filled with people asking her if she’s had plastic surgery, and she shared that she has “always been open” about everything she has had done.

“I’ve been getting botox for years now,” the 28-year-old dancer said. “I get it in between my brows, I get it on my forehead. I obviously am not doing it right now because I’m pregnant.”

She added that she will continue with it after pregnancy though she has not had anything done for five or six months.

“I also have gotten lip injections for a long time as well,” she said. “I haven’t done it in a while, so any changes you’re noticing now are changes from my face swelling during pregnancy. People are always like, ‘well, why are you trying to hide it?'”

The dancer said she has not tried to hide the injections and has always talked about them openly.

“I think people should be able to do whatever they want with their face, and it shouldn’t matter to anybody else,” Arnold said.

Lindsay Arnold Says Some People Think She’s Had Plastic Surgery

In the video, Arnold said that a lot of people seem to think she’s had more work done than she has. She said some people ask her if she has gotten a nose job.

“That honestly makes me feel really good because I haven’t,” she said.

Arnold also said people often ask if she’s had a boob job and laughed because there was also a rumor that she had that done in high school.

“When I was in high school, there was a group of girls that started a rumor about my dad, who was a doctor, not a plastic surgeon, a doctor, gave me a boob job,” she said, laughing.

Any changes now, she shared, have come because of her two pregnancies.

“Anybody should be able to do whatever they want with their bodies and their face,” she said. “Whatever makes them comfortable. Whatever makes them feel good.”

She concluded, “A lot of people say they don’t like what I’ve done with my face, but I just really don’t care.”

Lindsay Arnold Opened Up About An ‘Extremely Bad’ Pregnancy Health Scare in a Recent Video

In another recent TikTok video, Arnold revealed that she had an “extremely bad” subchorionic hematoma during the first trimester of her current pregnancy. Arnold first revealed the hematoma in November 2022.

“This one was extremely bad,” Arnold shared. “It was to the point where I thought I’d lost the baby.”

She just marked the halfway point of her pregnancy.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a subchorionic hematoma is “when blood collects under the chorion membrane during pregnancy. This membrane attaches the mother’s uterine wall to her baby’s amniotic sac. The most common symptom is vaginal bleeding.”

Most of the time, the condition goes away and some women who develop the hematoma do not experience any symptoms.

Arnold is one of two “Dancing With the Stars’ professional dancers expecting their second baby. Witney Carson is also expecting. Arnold’s daughter, Sage, was born in November 2020.

Daniella Karagach is expecting her first child with her husband, Pasha Pashkov, and Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are expecting their first child in January 2023.

Karagach, Carson, and Arnold are all expecting to have their children in May 2023.