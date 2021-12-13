DWTS Pro Pasha Pashkov Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Wife

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Pasha Pashkov shared a touching tribute to his wife, Daniella Karagach, after her season 30 win alongside NBA star Iman Shumpert.

Pashkov and Karagach celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in 2021, and Karagach shared a sweet post with a throwback to their wedding for Thanksgiving.

“Thankful for my husband, my family, my dance family, my new angel looking over me, friends and fans that surround me with love and light. I love you all very much,” she wrote at the time.

Pashkov Is Proud of His Wife

Pashkov shared a video of himself and his wife dancing during season 30 of the ballroom dance competition.

“Appreciation post for my superstar @daniellakaragach,” Pashkov wrote. “DWTS finale was over two weeks ago and I still cannot find the right words to describe how I’m feeling.. I’m very proud but more than that I’m very happy that the world gets to see the special, unique, uber-talented individual that you are and even more than that, I’m happy that you always stay true to yourself no matter what and that the world gets to know the real you, 100% genuine Dani. What you see is what you get! Every. Single. Time.”

He added, “Congrats on an incredible season and a huge win! Proud. Happy. Yours. Doofé. Special appreciation post for your incredible dance partner and an amazing human being Iman is on its way :)”

Karagach appreciated the post and commented, “I love you with all my heart. Thank you for always being my number 1. You’re my everything.”

Other “Dancing With the Stars” pros also commented on the post. Witney Carson wrote, “I love you two so much!!!” and “She’s a star.” Sofia Ghavami, the newest female professional dancer on the show, simply replied with a teary-eyed emoji as well as a heart emoji.

Kate Flannery, an actress who was previously partnered with Pashkov on the reality competition wrote, “Holy SHIZZLE!!! You guys are the BEST!”

The Couple Wants Children

In 2019, Pashkov and Karagach spoke with Entertainment Tonight about wanting children.

“If we could, we would’ve had our baby like five years ago. We really want kids,” Pashkov said.

“Absolutely,” added Karagach. “We just really want to focus on this, this is something that we’ve been wanting for a really long time — ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ not a baby [laughs] — and I feel like now that we have it we want to put our heart and soul into it and do the best that we can in it. Whatever happens, happens. Yeah, I want a baby so bad, so bad, but for now, our bodies are our tools, so this is our priority.”

Karagach has also begun sharing snippets from the upcoming “Dancing With the Stars” tour on her Instagram page. She and Pashkov will both be participating in the upcoming tour.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

