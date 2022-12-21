DWTS Pro Jenna Johnson Shares ‘Stunning’ Maternity Photos Ahead of Due Date

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are expecting their first child in January 2023. Johnson took some time to share photos from a maternity shoot less than a month before her due date.

“Thank you body for this moment in time,” she wrote in the Instagram post. “Soaking up these last few weeks with this bump of mine.”

In the photos, Johnson wears a one-piece black long-sleeve bodysuit and poses on an all-white background with her bump on full display.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Is Obsessed With the Photos

Many of Johnson’s friends from “Dancing With the Stars” were in the comment section to hype up the professional dancer.

“ABSOLUTELY STUNNING,” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold wrote. “WOW JEN.”

Koko Iwasaki also commented, writing, “I am so in love!!!!!” while Ezra Sosa stopped by to call the mom-to-be “QUEEN JENNA.”

Johnson is not the only expecting mother who is also a “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer. She and Daniella Karagach are both set to become first-time moms to their babies in 2023.

Karagach is expecting with her husband, professional dancer Pasha Pashkov.

“Baby Pashkov coming May ’23,” she wrote in the post. “We love you more than words could ever express.”

When it comes to second children, both Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold are expecting. Arnold announced her pregnancy first in October 2022.

“Baby #2 coming May 2023,” Arnold wrote on Instagram. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister,” she wrote.

In November, Arnold posted her gender reveal, sharing that she and her husband are expecting another baby girl.

During the “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 semi-finals, Witney Carson announced that she is pregnant as well.

Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister welcomed their first son, Leo, in January 2021.

Arnold, Karagach, and Carson are all due in May 2023.

Johnson & Chmerkovskiy Announced Their Pregnancy in July 2022

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy, revealed they are expecting their first child together in July 2022.

“We got home [from a trip to Cabo] and about two weeks later I was like, ‘Wait a minute, my boobs are feeling very big and very sore. I haven’t started my period yet.’ So I peed on a stick and immediately it just turned positive. The shock and just disbelief was insane. I couldn’t believe it because it it wasn’t an easy journey for us to get pregnant,” Johnson told People.

“But everybody tells you, ‘When you just relax and you don’t put the stress on yourself, it happens for you.’ That’s exactly what happened. I think it was exactly when it was meant to be. Our little baby was created with a lot of love. It all seems so magical and meant to be,” she added.

After season 31 wrapped, Johnson shared a touching post to her husband.

” Getting to see you remind all of us who the GOAT of competitive ballroom dancing is, was also a pleasure to watch week after week,” Johnson wrote.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 with an all-new season on Disney+. Johnson has shared that she hopes to return to the ballroom for the new season after taking season 31 off due to her pregnancy.