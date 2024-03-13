Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Make Major Move Out of Malibu

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd made a big move. In March 2024, the “Dancing With the Stars” couple packed up and moved from their longtime residence in Malibu, California.

The big move comes four months before Peta is set to give birth to their third child. The dancing duo already have a 7-year-old son Shai and a baby boy, Rio, who turns one in June 2024.

Here’s what you need to know:

Peta Murgatroyd Admitted the Move is Bittersweet

Peta gave fans a look at the move an Instagram video posted on March 11. In the clip, the former mirrorball champ wrapped and packed up items in her kitchen. “Pregnant women should not be doing this type of work,” she muttered.

Movers could be seen carrying out furniture in the background. Maks and Peta’s son Shai helped out by wrapping up dining chairs.

As Peta moved on to pack up clothing clothing from bedroom, the family dog Hachi munched on a roll of packing tape.

After finishing up in the empty kitchen, Shai said, “Bye house, we love you, bye.”

“Thank you, house, for being just what we needed at the time,” Peta added.

Once the place was completely emptied out, Peta addressed the camera. “This is totally bittersweet,” she said. “We have so many memories in this place. Good ones, bad ones. Making babies and losing babies. It’s been a lot and…I don’t want to get too emotional. I’m exhausted. But you have to appreciate the good and the bad and I appreciate it all.

She then kissed a wall and said, “Bye Malibu, thank you for everything.”

In the caption to the clip, Peta admitted it was a “sad day” and she pointed out that her eyes were swollen from crying. “However bittersweet…we are excited for our next adventure,” she added. “Our family is only getting bigger, which means more space…more love 🩷 Onwards and Upwards XO.”

The “Dancing With the Stars” dancer did not share where her family moved to.

Peta Murgatroyd Talked About Moving for a While

Over the years, fans saw photos of Maks and Peta’s house in photos and videos on social media. The two were often photographed shopping and walking with their family in Malibu. In an interview with Closer U.S., Maks even shared the couple’s favorite date night spot. “Taverna Tony in Malibu is our favorite,” he said.

Peta has talked about moving for a while. In January 2024, she shared in an Instagram Q&A that while her family loved Malibu, it was a far commute to the “Dancing With the Stars” studio. She teased a move closer to Los Angeles. “Everyone lives over there — all of our friends,” the DWTS pro said. “So, we’re excited to find something and move in somewhere.”

She also explained that her family simply needed more space and was “cramped” in their Malibu quarters. “Need more storage space. I want to get rid of our storages that we pay a ton of money for,” she explained. “I’m going to get out of that storage when we get a nice, bigger garage space.”

Peta also brought up the need for a bigger place when she surprised Maks with her pregnancy news. In a video shared to Instagram in February, she dropped several hints to her husband about her condition, but he appeared clueless. After trying to get him to notice her making two baby bottles and eating a giant pickle, Peta finally said, “Babe I really think we need to move out of Malibu and get a bigger place. I feel like we need another, extra bedroom.” It finally clicked and Maks asked her, “Babe! You’re pregnant?”

