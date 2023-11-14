Maksim Chmerkovskiy Makes Bold Prediction About Season 32 Finale

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy has revealed who he thinks will make it to the finale on season 32.

“So you have to look at things from a bird’s eye view, and I see that Daniella and Jason Mraz are doing amazing,” Chmerkovskiy told The U.S. Sun. “I see Val and Xochitl are doing amazing. I think that Artem is doing a great job with Charity,” he continued.

At the end of the day, however, Chmerkovskiy thinks it will come down to two people. “It’ll be between Jason Mraz and Xochitl,” he predicted. Mraz is partnered with Daniella Karagach and Xochitl Gomez is with Chmerkovskiy’s younger bother, Val Chmerkovskiy.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maks Chmerkovskiy Doesn’t Think Barry Williams or Ariana Madix Will Win the Mirrorball Trophy

There are to people who Chmerkovskiy doesn’t see making it to the finals, and they are Barry Williams and Ariana Madix, the latter of whom is dancing with Pasha Pashkov.

“I’m just not going to be the guy who predicts the longevity because I can already point at some things that may or may not lack for somebody like Ariana in a long-term [situation],” Chmerkovskiy told the outlet. Despite being a frontrunner, Madix just doesn’t have what it takes to make it all the way, according to Chmerkovskiy.

And she isn’t the only one. Despite Williams stealing our hearts week after week, Chmerkovskiy doesn’t think that the “Brady Bunch” star will be crowned the season 32 winner.

“I just don’t think that Peta and Barry are winners,” he told The U.S. Sun. “I think that they’re winners in my book. Every time they come out and do a performance, it’s a win. He’s doing amazing for what he’s got to work with against an 18-year-old who has no physical or otherwise limitations,” he added.

Interestingly, before the season started, Chmerkovskiy told Heavy that he felt that Williams was the “dark horse” of the competition.

“I think the dark horse in the competition — if you’re going to put your money on someone and you feel like really going after that payout? I think Barry and Peta are the couple,” he said.

Maks Chmerkovskiy Said He Has Moved on From ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Chmerkovskiy is a very big fan of “Dancing With the Stars” and is often watching his family compete from the sidelines, but he has no desire to ever return to the ballroom.

“This is a great show, great group of people. You know, look. If there’s a Mount Rushmore of that thing, ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ I’m probably a couple of spots on it. But I feel like we’ve written a book on how to do ‘Dancing With the Stars’ back in the day. And, you know, I’m that fan. I’m a fan of the original version. The way it was. The way everybody fell in love with the show,” Chmerkovskiy told Heavy in October 2023.

“I don’t have plans to be part of the show. Having said that, I’m always part of the show,” he said, naming his wife, brother, and sister-in-law. “I’m there with my kids, supporting our fam,” he added.

Chmerkovskiy did return to the ballroom in October 2023, however, for a very special tribute to Len Goodman, who died back in April.

READ NEXT: Former DWTS Pro Says Carrie Ann Inaba Made ‘Mean’ Comments About Her Partner