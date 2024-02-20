DWTS Alum’s Husband Talks Divorce Thoughts When Wife Competed on the Show

Season 31 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Heidi D’Amelio went through a rough patch with her husband whilst competing on the show. Although the couple managed to work things out, the two almost went their separate ways.

On the February 7, 2024, episode of the “Money Rehab” podcast, Marc D’Amelio opened up about that time in his life.

“It came across as marital problems, and I think one of the things that people don’t really believe is that we have an incredible marriage. We actually love each other and like to be around each other, which I think is rare for couples,” he explained.

Marc and Heidi D’Amelio have been married since 2000 and have two daughters together, Charli and Dixie. Charli D’Amelio also competed on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars.” She ended up winning the Mirrorball Trophy alongside pro Mark Ballas.

Marc D’Amelio Previously Said He Felt Under-appreciated in His Marriage

On an October 2023 episode of “The D’Amelio Show,” Marc D’Amelio revealed that he and his wife almost divorced while she was competing on the show.

“It kind of hit me all at once — all of a sudden, I turned around … my life has turned upside down. My kids didn’t need me, my wife didn’t need me. I really felt lonely, I wasn’t appreciated. I think my first reason was [to] burn this s*** down. It went from zero to 100, like, I’m done. I’m done with this marriage,” he said, according to Us Weekly.

“There were days we’d go without talking. I talked about divorce,” he added.

Also on the episode, Marc D’Amelio admitted some regret, telling his wife that he wished he had been there for her while she was on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I wish I would have been more supportive throughout the process, because I know how important it was for you,” he told Heidi D’Amelio.

Flash forward a couple of years and things couldn’t be better between the D’Amelios.

“I’m still really in love with this woman…At 24 years of marriage to have that and come out of the other side feeling stronger, I think it was great,” Marc D’Amelio said on the “Money Rehab” podcast.

Marc D’Amelio Said the Issues in His Marriage Had Nothing to Do With His Wife’s Time With Artem Chigvintsev

While some fans may have assumed that jealousy was behind the D’Amelio’s challenges, that actually wasn’t case.

Marc D’Amelio confirmed that his feelings didn’t have anything to do with his wife’s dance partner, Artem Chigvintsev.

“Artem was incredible. I’m good friends with all the guys in the cast,” Marc D’Amelio admitted on the “Money Rehab” podcast. When asked if he was jealous of Chigvintsev because of his good looks, Marc D’Amelio said “no.”

“I’m pretty good-looking myself. It was never about that, but it was about her not being around and me not being mature enough…[I was used to] always having her around,” he admitted. Things seem to be looking up for the D’Amelios, who have gotten that spark back.

