Mauricio Umansky Hugs ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Pro Emma Slater in New Photos

Mauricio Umansky reunited with his “Dancing With the Stars” partner Emma Slater in Palm Springs, California.

Eight months after his separation from “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards was made public, The Agency founder turned up at Slater’s “Dancing With the Stars Live 2024” tour performance on March 23, 2024. The show took place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, per KESQ, and featured Slater, Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, and Britt Stewart.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mauricio Umansky Posed for Photos With Emma Slater

In a post shared to Instagram on March 24, 2024, Umansky, 53, posed backstage at the tour venue with Slater, 35. The real estate mogul posed with his arm around Slater in one photo and then hugged her in another. Slater also shared a short video clip as she said goodbye to Umansky in the parking lot. “Byeeee!” she said. “Thanks for coming Mauricio!”

Umansky was all smiles as he waved goodbye to Slater and others. Slater shared that her former “Dancing With the Stars” partner stole the show—and he wasn’t even onstage.

“So happy to see @mumansky18 last night at the DWTS tour 😆😆😆😆,” the DWTS pro captioned the post. “ahhhh super grateful that we were partnered on the show, if you met him you already know he’s just the best. Annnnnd he stole the show just by being in the audience 😂😂😂😂.”

Some fans hit the comment section to remark on Umansky and Slater’s cute chemistry.

“Wish they would get together! They are so cute together,” one commenter wrote.

“I wish they would date!” another agreed.

“They make a beautiful couple,” another fan wrote.

Other fans pointed out that Slater is rumored to be dating fellow DWTS pro Alan Bersten. In March 2024, Umansky told USA Today he has not been “running around dating” as he navigates his separation from Richards after 27 years of marriage.

There Were Rumors About Mauricio Umansky & Emma Slater

Umansky and Slater landed in 9th place when they were partnered together on “Dancing With the Stars” for season 32. During their partnership, a paparazzi photo surfaced of them holding hands outside of the ballroom.

In October 2023, TMZ posted the photo and quoted a source with “direct knowledge” who told the outlet that the two were coming from dinner together where they engaged in a “deep conversation” about Umansky’s emotional Most Memorable Year dance.

According to Us Weekly, Umansky and Slater maintained their relationship was platonic. “For full clarity, we are not dating,” Umansky said in an October 2023 Instagram story. “We’ve been dancing together now for six weeks, four hours a day every single day.”

More recently, Umansky told USA Today that a beautiful friendship developed as he danced with Slater for a total of 12 weeks during the early months of his separation. “She’s become a very close friend of mine, and that’s it,” he said of the DWTS pro. “We danced together through a period that was difficult, and we had a great time.”

