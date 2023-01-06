Former DWTS Contestant Calls for Pro to Take Over as Judge

Nikki Bella is calling for her husband, “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev, to take over as a judge on the ballroom dance competition series.

In the November 28, 2022 episode of “The Bellas Podcast,” Bella said she thought Chigvintsev would be good at the job.

“You’re very stern and technical,” she said. “And Artem would totally be, I mean, everyone’s always told him how he’s kind of like, the Len [Goodman]. Artem wouldn’t have compassion when he’s judging. He would just be very straightforward on the technical work of the dance.”

Chigvintsev said he believes the job of judging is “really hard.”

“It’s really hard because no matter what you’re going to say, there’s always going to be a different opinion, and you really have to … you really have to stick to the truth of how you really felt,” the “Dancing With the Stars” pro shared. “And you have to be consistent. Because as soon as you’re all over the place, people don’t trust what you’re saying.”

The dancer added, “I think to be a judge on a show like ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ that’s a huge responsibility.”

Len Goodman Announced His Exit From ‘Dancing With the Stars’ During the Season 31 Semi-Finals

During the season 31 semi-finals of “Dancing With the Stars,” head judge Len Goodman announced that he was retiring from the show.

“Whilst we’re all getting excited and looking forward so much to the finale next week, it will also be with a touch of sadness as this will be my last season judging on ‘Dancing With the Stars,'” Goodman said. “I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show, but I decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain.”

He went on to thank the entire “Dancing With the Stars” family and received a standing ovation.

Chigvintsev doesn’t think Goodman is replaceable.

“Honestly, I don’t see anyone taking his spot. I think we’ll go back to three judges,” Chigvintsev shared on the podcast, adding that he thinks anyone who is brought on would face comments about not being “good enough” or as good as Goodman.

Artem Chigvintsev & Nikki Bella’s Wedding Will Air on TV in Early 2023

Chigvintsev and Bella tied the knot in August 2022 in Paris. The entire day and leadup was recorded for a reality TV special, “Nikki Bella Says I Do,” which premieres on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!

According to the description for the show, “Nikki and Artem continue their love story and prepare for the next chapter of their lives and the one everyone has been waiting for … the moment Nikki walks down the aisle and says ‘I do.'”

Chigvintsev and Bella met on the set of “Dancing With the Stars” when the former professional wrestler was cast as a celebrity and happened to be partnered with the Russian dancer. Bella was engaged to John Cena at the time.

Chigvintsev has since admitted that he “fell in love” with Bella while they were on the show together, saying in a December 2021 episode of Bella’s podcast that his favorite memory of their relationship was when they first met.

“Favorite memory of us, well obviously I know I mean Nicole might feel a little different, but to me, just the [first] meeting, I think that was the one thing that kind of like tricked me out. I know it’s very controversial at this point, whatever, I don’t really care, but I think meeting Nicole for the first time,” said Artem.

The professional dancer shared that, for him, it was really like love at first sight. Bella has said that she did not develop feelings for Chigvintsev until after their time on the show and after she and Cena broke up.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 with an all-new season on Disney+.