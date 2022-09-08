Artem Chigvintsev Season 31 ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner Revealed

Newlywed “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev is hoping to earn his second Mirrorball trophy on season 31 of the ballroom dance competition.

The dancer, who was one of the first six professional dancers announced for season 31 of the competition, has been a fixture on the show since season 19, though before that, he was a cast member on the BBC show “Strictly Come Dancing” starting in September 2010.

Chigvintsev won “Strictly Come Dancing” on his first season of the show, and he won “Dancing With the Stars” alongside “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe on season 29.

Chigvintsev Will Dance Alongside Heidi D’Amelio

For season 31, Chigvintsev is partnered with Heidi D’Amelio is the mother of TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio and star of “The D’Amelios” reality show, which airs on Hulu.

Fans think Chigvintsev may have a hard time with the partnership, though they’re excited to see his choreography.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Made Changes to Production Ahead of Season 31

Many changes were made to “Dancing With the Stars” ahead of the show’s season 31 premiere. First, and probably most obviously, the show has been moved from its home on ABC to Disney+, where it will be the first live competition show to air. It will be live coast-to-coast on the platform, meaning west coast viewers can also watch the show and vote for their favorites while it is live.

According to the “Dancing With the Stars” media press sheet, Tyra Banks is no longer an executive producer on the show. Since she took over as host in season 29, Banks has been listed as an executive producer. Now, the only executive producers listed are showrunner Conrad Green and casting director Deena Katz.

According to the sheet, the show is “hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts.”

Judges for the season are Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

Here are the pros fans will see in the ballroom this season:

The troupe will also be making a return to the ballroom for season 31 of the show.

The troupe is made up of professional dancers who are not paired with a celebrity partner but are there to participate in and choreograph pro numbers as well as participate in the dances of other couples. They are also the understudies for professional dancers with celebrities and are ready to step up at any point in the competition if a pro is sick or injured during the season.

This year’s troupe is made up of the following dancers:

Ezra Sosa

Alexis Warr

Kateryna Klishyna

D’Angelo Castro

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 premieres on Monday, September 19, 2022. The official cast announcement was made on “Good Morning America” on September 8.

