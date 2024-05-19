2 DWTS Celebs Pose For Rare Photo With Former Co-Stars

Two “Dancing With the Stars” celebrities posed for a special photo just ahead of a beloved co-star’s funeral.

On May 17, 2024, Candace Cameron Bure (DWTS season 18) and Jodie Sweetin (DWTS season 22) appeared in a nostalgic never-before-seen photo posted by their “Full House” co-star John Stamos. Their long-missing co-stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen appeared in the photo, too.

The photo was taken two years prior as the group gathered for the funeral of Bob Saget. Saget, who played Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom and its Netflix spinoff, “Fuller House,” died unexpectedly on January 9, 2022, at the age of 65. The “Full House” patriarch’s death was reported after he was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Florida.

Candace Cameron Bure & Jodie Sweetin Reunited With Their TV Sisters For the Photo

Stamos shared the special photo on what would have been Saget’s 68th birthday. The black and white shot featured the “Full House” cast gathered around a large Dumbo figurine from Stamos’ extensive collection from Disneyland. Buzzfeed previously reported that Stamos owns the vintage piece from an old Disney Parks Dumbo ride.

The original “Full House” cast (minus Andrea Barber) and show creator Jeff Franklin appeared in the photo. Stamos posed with co-stars Bure, Sweetin, Dave Coulier, Scott Weinger, and long-unseen co-stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen for the pic.

The Olsen twins, who jointly played the youngest Tanner sister, Michelle, have not been a part of the “Full House” franchise since the original series ended in 1995. The twins opted out of the “Fuller House” spinoff that the rest of the cast did for Netflix from 2016 to 2o20.

Stamos captioned the “Full House” family photo with a birthday message for Saget.

“This was taken as we gathered for his funeral,” Stamos shared. “Though Bob wasn’t there physically, his spirit was unmistakably present, wrapping us in warmth and shared memories that drew both laughter and tears. That day, each of us felt the weight of his absence and the strength of the bond he nurtured among us.”

Stamos also described Stamos as “the heart” of the “Full House” family.

Bure commented on the post with three heart emoji.

Many other fans reacted to say how amazing it was to see the Olsens back with their “Full House” co-stars.

“Seeing the Olsen twins with y’all means so much. Whew! Big tears,” one commenter wrote.

“Seeing Mary Kate and Ashley there just made me so emotional,” another agreed.

“Oh, I’m so glad the twins were a part of this to honor him. It’s so nice to see you all together. ❤️,” added another.

“Seeing the Olsen twins in this photo makes it even more sentimental 😢❤️,” another fan wrote.

The ‘Full House’ Stars Honored Bob Saget With Separate Posts

Both Bure and Sweetin were close with Saget. In honor of his birthday, Bure shared a photo and video gallery filled with special moments with her TV dad. “Happy Birthday Bob,” she wrote.

Sweetin also shared a slideshow of images that featured Saget. “Happy Birthday, @bobsaget,” she wrote. “There’s not a day I don’t think of you ❤️❤️.”

Sweetin previously told The Today Show that the days immediately following Saget’s sudden death were eased by spending time with her co-stars.

“There was a lot of laughter,” she recalled. “There was a lot of ridiculous storytelling. And there was a lot of talking about Bob, which is all that he really ever really wanted, which was for everyone to be talking about him.”

“He knew he was loved but I don’t think he had any idea that he was this beloved by so many people,” Sweetin added.

Saget’s funeral took place on January 14, 2022. CNN reported that the private ceremony was held at Mount Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles.

