Peta Murgatroyd Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Clingy Black Dress

Peta Murgatroyd showed off her baby bump in new photos. As part of a birthday gift for her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy, the “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer posed for a family photoshoot along with their two sons—and Baby No. 3 was also on board.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy are expecting their third child sometime this summer. The newborn will arrive just as the couple’s baby boy, Rio, turns one. The Chmerkovskiys also share a 7-year-old son, Shai Aleksandr.

“We are having a baby,” Murgatroyd wrote on Instagram in February 2024. “Yes we know…we just had a baby… haha! This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon.”

Peta Murgatroyd’s Growing Bump Was in Full View in the New Family Photos

In a slideshow shared to Instagram on February 16, Murgatroyd and her husband posed together with their boys for a professional photoshoot. The whole family dressed in black. Murgatroyd had her hair pulled into a high ponytail. She wore a clingy black floor-length dress that showed her growing bump in the photos in which she posed to the side.

Other photos featured the boys with their grandparents, Suzanne Murgatroyd, and Aleksandr and Larisa Chmerkovskiy. The whole clan posed with the family dog, Hachi.

Murgatroyd captioned the photoshoot with a tribute to her growing family.

“Family,” she wrote. “This day couldn’t have gone any better 🥹 My mum was in town, Maks’ parents were in town, so it was the perfect opportunity to capture the family for once ALL TOGETHER. (Minus Val, Jen & Rome of course 😭) This was Maks’ wish for his birthday, I’m so happy we did this. Memories to cherish forever. Chmerkovskiy family of 5 coming soon!”

The post received plenty of comments, including one from Maks, who wrote, “I love us.”

“These pictures are EVERYTHING ♥️♥️,” wrote sister-in-law Jenna Johnson.

Peta Murgatroyd Hid Her Bump When She First Shared the Gift For Maks’ Birthday

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy originally shared some of the photos from the shoot in January 2024. On his 44th birthday, Maksim posted a photo of him and his wife and two sons. In that photo, Murgatroyd wore the same form-fitting outfit but stood facing forward so her baby bump could not be seen. The couple didn’t announce their pregnancy until a few weeks later.

“My ultimate birthday present!” Maks captioned the photo of his family of four (soon to be 5).

While they didn’t share photos of the grandparents and dog, Murgatroyd did admit that the family photoshoot was Maks’ idea for his 44th birthday present.

A few months prior, the couple posed for an outdoor photo shoot with the same photographer, Tiffany Rose. Murgatroyd shared several of the snaps as she posed with her boys, wearing coordinating cream-colored clothing.

“Seeing us as a family of 4 makes me well up every time 🥹 someone pinch me,” the DWTS dancer wrote at the time. Soon after, the announcement about Baby No. 3’s impending arrival was shared with fans.

