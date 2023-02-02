Peta Murgatroyd Felt ‘Shame’ & ‘Embarrassment’ After Miscarriage

Pregnant “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd experienced multiple miscarriages on her journey to get pregnant with her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy, and she has revealed that she felt great shame and embarrassment afterward.

In an interview with E! News, Murgatroyd opened up about telling people that she was “no longer pregnant.”

“I was pretty bad,” she shared. “I didn’t know how to deal with the same and the embarrassment and how to tell people that I’m no longer pregnant. I didn’t expect it to happen to me. And I think the shock of it was the biggest thing.”

She added, “On top of the shock is the, ‘Well, when can I get pregnant again?’ And my worry and anxiety of what is wrong with me. I was listening to a lot of people around me and they were all saying, ‘It’s just one, don’t worry, it’s stress.’ And then the next one happened. And the next one.”

Murgatroyd & Chmerkovskiy Announced Their Pregnancy In Early 2023

Murgatroyd revealed her pregnancy on Instagram with a series of photos of her baby bump.

“It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2,” she wrote on January 13, 2023. “After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer…we have a healthy bun in the oven :)) It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF.”

During the interview with E! News, Murgatroyd said she does not think she and Chmerkovskiy will be sharing the gender of their baby before it arrives, though they do know.

Murgatroyd still also worries about a possible miscarriage.

“I think about that all the time, like, will there be a moment at 30 weeks? Will I be like, ‘Oh yeah, we are all good’?” she shared. “Anything can happen and I just want to err on the side of caution all the time.”

Murgatroyd previously revealed the couple has gone through three miscarriages. They have one son, Shai, who is 6 years old.

According to Us Weekly, Chmerkovksiy and Murgatroyd first met in 2009 on Broadway and began dating three years later when dancing as professional dancers on “Dancing With the Stars.” They broke up a year into their relationship, but they got back together and Chmerkovskiy proposed in 2015. The couple tied the knot in 2017, months after they welcomed Shai.

Murgatroyd Is Staying Fit During Her Pregnancy

In an Instagram post, Murgatroyd shared the workout she has been doing while pregnant, which includes an incline walk and a full-body weightlifting circuit before finishing up with the stair master.

The professional dancer also shared a glammed-up selfie before an interview and the snacks she’s eating when she gets home from the gym.

Murgatroyd waited until she got into her pregnancy’s second trimester to share that she was expecting. She and Chmerkovskiy decided to wait because they were “skeptical” that the pregnancy would be viable, she told People.

The dancer was open about her infertility journey and her IVF hopes throughout the process, though she shared that she had let go of hope going into her second round of IVF in an Instagram post.

“I literally was praying to the gods about this, but it’s so funny because I was at a stage where I had let [the idea of pregnancy] go,” she told the outlet. “I was about to call it. I had called the IVF doctor to start my second round again and I had let it go. As in I was like, ‘If I’m a one-time mom, if I have one child for the rest of my life, I have to be happy with it.’”