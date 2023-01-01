DWTS Pro Show Love to Mirrorball Champ After Surprise Pregnancy Announcement

Several “Dancing With the Stars” pros are showing love to a Mirrorball Trophy winner after she announced she’s expecting her first baby.

On December 20, 2022, Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas announced they are expecting their first child together. The couple shared a joint Instagram post with the sprout emoji as the caption. The post included a few photos of Willis’ baby bump.

The former reality television star had recently made her relationship with Thomas Instagram official. The two have been linked for several months, though it’s unclear how long they’ve been together.

Shortly after Willis shared her exciting baby news, several of the “Dancing With the Stars” cast shared their congratulatory messages in the comments section of the post.

Sharna Burgess & Peta Muragroyd Are Extremely Happy for Willis to Become a Mom

Willis made many friends during her time on “Dancing With the Stars” so it’s no surprise that she received so much love from her dance family after announcing her big news.

“OMG!!!! RUMER I AM JUMPING FOR JOY!!! Wow congratulations beautiful woman I am so excited for you to meet the love of your life,” Burgess commented.

“I love you so much!!!! You will be the most magical Mumma xxx,” Murgatroyd wrote.

“RUMER!!!!!!! Omgggg. CONGRATULATIONS,” Jenna Johnson added. Willis won the Mirrorball with Johnson’s husband Val Chmerkovskiy in season 20.

“Thank you thank you, we will have to have play dates,” Willis responded to Johnson.

Other messages rolled in from DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba, pros Sasha Farber, Maks Chmerkovskiy, Alan Bersten, and Lindsay Arnold.

Willis’ Whole Family Is Excited for Her to Become a Mom

Aside from Willis’ “Dancing With the Stars” family’s excitement, her biological family is also thrilled that there will be a new baby coming in 2023.

After Willis and Thomas shared their exciting news, Willis’ mom Demi Moore posted a photo from one of her daughter’s ultrasound appointments.

“Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer. It’s an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can’t wait to welcome this baby into the world,” Moore captioned her post. In it, she posed next to her pregnant daughter, who was lying on an exam table with her belly exposed.

Willis’ little bundle of joy will be the first grandchild for Moore and her ex-husband Bruce Willis. The baby news comes several months after Bruce Willis’ family revealed that he was stepping back from his acting career due to a recent aphasia diagnosis.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” read a post shared on Rumer Willis’ Instagram account.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him,” the statement continued.

Willis is a dad to Rumer Willis, her sisters, Scout and Tallulah, and his two daughters with wife Emma Heming Willis, Mabel and Evelyn.

