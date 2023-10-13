Sharna Burgess Gives Update on Wedding, Plans for More Kids With Brian Austin Green

Sharna Burgess gave an update on her life with Brian Austin Green.

In an Ask Me Anything on her Instagram stories in October 2023, the veteran “Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer answered two questions that she gets from fans on a daily basis. In her IG chat, Burgess teased plans for her upcoming wedding and gave the latest update on plans for more kids with her future husband. Burgess, 38, and Green, 50, announced their engagement in September 2023.

The mirrorball champion, who partnered with the “Beverly Hills 90210” alum on the 30th season of the celebrity ballroom competition in 2021, gave birth to their first baby together, Zane Walker Green, on June 28, 2022.

The newborn is the pro dancer’s first child, but Green shares a 21-year-old son, Kassius Lijah, with his ex Vanessa Marcil and three more boys, Noah Shannon, 10, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Journey River, 6, with his ex-wife, actress Megan Fox, according to People.

Sharna Burgess Revealed She is Not in a Rush to Get Married

Burgess and Green actually got engaged in June 2023, but waited until September to share the news with fans, they revealed on their iHeart podcast, “Oldish.” So perhaps it’s not a big surprise that they are not jumping right into their wedding planning.

In her AMA, Burgess said she gets a lot of DMs asking if she wants a big wedding or a small and intimate ceremony.

“Lots of this question,” she wrote. “I think a bit of both. I know a location we both love and I guess we will go from there. We’re in no rush, however. There is so much happening in life right now that planning a wedding needs to wait a little bit.”

Burgess made a similar statement shortly after her engagement was announced. “We haven’t even talked about it at all,” she told People of her wedding plans. “We had such a full busy life with things and four kids at home and we’re in no rush. Honestly, I’m so grateful to be able to say he’s my fiancé, not my boyfriend now.”

Sharna Burgess is at a Crossroads When It Comes to Having More Kids

When Burgess started dating Green, they discussed the topic of children early on. “Brian always knew that I wanted to have kids, because that was a deal breaker for me,” Burgess said during a May 2022 interview on “Good Morning America.”

Now that she has baby Zane, Burgess is unsure if they will add more children to their brood. On her AMA she revealed she gets “daily” DMs from fans asking if she wants to have more children.

“Truthfully we don’t know,” she replied. “We have a big tribe and while we talk often about adding one more there isn’t really a decision made. I love being a mother I think more than anything and parenting with Bri is everything I could have ever wanted but having five young kids in our home feels both perfect and intimidating. We joke about our next car being a school bus but we’re not far off of it .”

“Jokes aside, I would always want to make sure all the kids feel equal love and attention and I wonder if we have more, how do we do that?” she added. “ I need more hours and days so I can give more love and attention. in the end in ,the end it all depends on life and how everything is flowing.”

Burgess revealed that she has “‘absolutely” considered freezing her eggs to give her more options in the future and that her and Green have already discussed that.

Green has stated that he knows his future wife would like to have another baby, but that going from being a family of seven to a family of eight would change the dynamic greatly, especially with travel. In a November 2022 interview with Hollywood Life, Green said, “Logistically, looking at six kids, it’s life-altering.”

“It’s something that we discussed that it has to be an absolute choice, that it’s got to be something that we’ve really thought through and are planning to do and can’t be a surprise,” the actor added. “It can’t be something where it’s like, ‘Oh my God, I’m pregnant.’ That doesn’t work at this point. We have to be much, much more responsible.”

