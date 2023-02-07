Twitch’s Mom Posts Heartbreaking Reaction to Grammys Tribute

The 2023 Grammy Awards included a tribute to Stephen “tWitch” Boss during its In Memoriam segment on Sunday’s (February 5) awards show. Boss died by suicide on December 13, as first reported by TMZ.

After the Grammys tribute, tWitch’s mom Connie Boss Alexander posted a heartbreaking reaction.

Alexander Wrote that Boss’ Loss ‘Will Never Seem Real’

Heartfelt tribute to Takeoff by Quavo. I was also very happy to see DJ KaySlay, Twitch and Hurricane G acknowledged! 🙏🏾🖤 #GRAMMYs #Grammys2023 pic.twitter.com/AzgG9lkGa4 — Liris Crosse (@LirisC) February 6, 2023

On her Instagram stories, Alexander posted a screengrab of her son on the video screen during the Grammys In Memoriam segment with a broken heart emoji and a hashtag of his initials, SLB (Stephen Laurel Boss).

Underneath, Alexander wrote, “It will never seem real! I miss you! I love you to infinity and beyond. Keep shining bright for us.”

Other fans of Boss noticed the Grammys tribute and also took to social media to share their thoughts.

Entertainer Kalen Allen wrote on Twitter, “I miss you, friend.”

“Dancing With the Stars” insider Kristyn Burtt wrote, “I love that tWitch was included in the #Grammys ‘In Memoriam’ segment. But oh, my heart still hurts.”

One fan wrote on Twitter, “Seeing Twitch on the In Memorium broke me to pieces. As a lifelong dancer, I will never be over it. He was my inspiration since I was a kid. You are loved and missed always.”

“The way I literally bursted into tears when they showed Twitch’s picture during the grammys memorial,” wrote another fan.

A third fan added, “Seeing tWitch’s face on the screen during the tribute moment still doesn’t feel real. such a beautiful soul who touched so many hearts with his loving nature. what a legacy.”

Boss was married to former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Allison Holker. The two met during season 7 of “So You Think You Can Dance” and later performed together on “Dancing With the Stars” in season 16. He and Holker celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary a few days before his death; they shared three children, Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

Alexander Also Revealed a Memorial Plaque For Boss at a Gorilla Sanctuary Funded by Ellen DeGeneres

In her stories, Alexander also re-posted a photo from the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund account, which put up a memorial plaque for Boss on the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of their sanctuary. According to the website, The Ellen Fund developed a “12-acre science and education campus for the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund.” It was a gift to DeGeneres from her wife Portia de Rossi in 2018.

Boss was the in-house DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” from 2014 until the show ended in 2022 and DeGeneres has been mourning the loss of her friend since he died in December.

The plaque at the gorilla sanctuary reads, “In memory of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and the light that he brought to the world. Planted February 2023.”

The caption from the Fossey fund account reads, “As we celebrated the one-year anniversary of our Ellen Campus this past week, we took a moment to recognize a very special person who left us too soon. tWitch brought light to so many and was a wonderful friend to @ellendegeneres. In his honor we planted this tree so he will be forever remembered on the campus.”