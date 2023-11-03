DWTS Alum Defends His Season 31 Partner Amid Romance Rumors

Romance rumors surrounding “Dancing With the Stars” pro Emma Slater and her season 32 partner Mauricio Umansky have hit a fever pitch.

Although the ballroom pro and the reality television star have denied they are dating, the rumor mill is churning away. Now, Slater’s season 32 partner, Trevor Donovan, is speaking out.

“Many don’t understand the intense pressures of #dwts, the exhaustive nature of the rehearsals, and the stress of the show night performance. Forming a deep bond and friendship with your partner is natural under such circumstances. Because of all this, Emma and I grew very close during our partnership, and we are still close today. I guess some will always see drama where there’s none,” Donovan tweeted on October 27, 2023.

Donovan’s comments accompanied a video in which Slater and Umansky addressed photos of them holding hands. In the video, the two admitted that they shared a moment after an emotional week but nothing more.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Trevor Donovan’s Comment on Reddit

Donovan knows about the DWTS romance rumors all too well. When he was on season 31, many people thought that he and Slater had great chemistry. Although they weren’t ever seen holding hands, fans really hoped the two would get together. At the same time, the narrative wasn’t pushed too hard because Slater hadn’t filed for divorce from husband Sasha Farber at the time, though the two were believed to be separated.

For the most part, fans agreed with Donovan’s statement and showed him support on a Reddit thread.

“Good for Trevor. I always liked their vibe on the show,” one person wrote.

“I would believe her and Trevor hooking up before I believe her and Mauricio lol,” someone else said.

“This is messy for Emma tbh. He’s not divorced and she’s the same age as his oldest daughter. I actually think the ‘showmance’ could potentially lose them some votes which is probably why they were quick to deny it,” a third comment read.

“I wish we could normalize affection between friends without people assuming you’re dating. My best friend is a dude and people always assume we’re dating, even though I’m married because I’ll hold his hand if we’re out because he has severe social anxiety,” a fourth Redditor added.

1 Report Indicated That Emma Slater & Mauricio Umansky Were Seen ‘Kissing’

During a night out in Beverly Hills, TMZ caught Umansky and Slater leaving a restaurant looking very cozy. The two shared a video on Umansky’s Instagram Stories in which they denied being anything beyond two people who have gotten close over the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, a source told Page Six that Umansky and Slater were “kissing” at the bar inside the eatery. Moreover, when the two danced together on October 24, 2023, judge Carrie Ann Inaba pointed out their apparent chemistry.

“That was beautiful. When you fake contemporary, we feel it and it makes my skin crawl. That was the furthest thing from making my skin crawl. There is something going on that is beautiful between you two. Thank you for letting us witness,” Inaba told the duo after their contemporary dance.

Umansky and his wife, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards, are currently separated. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Richards was asked about Umansky and Slater’s hand hold and she admitted that she was “taken aback” by it.

“That hurt my feelings,” Richards told host Andy Cohen.

