DWTS Season 31 Alum Involved in Physical Altercation Following Accident

A season 31 “Dancing with the Stars” contestant was left a bit worse for wear after an accident and an altercation that took place over the weekend. Wayne Brady, who partnered with Witney Carson during his run on DWTS, was in Malibu, California when the incident occurred.

Here’s what you need to know:

Wayne Brady Received Minor Injuries in the Incident

On Sunday, November 19, Brady was on the Pacific Coast Highway when he got into a car accident, according to TMZ. The incident began with Brady being hit by another vehicle, law enforcement told the outlet.

TMZ reports that the other driver was a 51-year-old man. After the accident, the two men got into an “intense argument” with one another. People noted that the two men initially pulled over and got out of their vehicles to exchange information with one another. However, that verbal disagreement became physical.

Brady called 911 for assistance after the physical altercation. The other driver, however, did not wait for the police to arrive. Instead, he left the scene.

However, authorities did track the other driver down. He was then arrested on charges of hit-and-run, DUI, and battery. People reports that Brady filed battery charges against the other man over the incident.

In addition to the police arriving at the scene of the accident and altercation, the fire department arrived too. However, Brady did not need medical assistance or any further care via the hospital. Sources for TMZ indicate Brady is a bit bruised, battered, and sore, though.

Heavy has reached out to Brady’s rep for comment.

Brady Thought About His Daughter As He Navigated the Aftermath

A source told People that Brady “is so upset about this incident with [the] drunk driver. As a father, he was just thankful it was not his daughter or anyone’s child dealing with this.” The source added, “He kept thinking what if it was his daughter.”

Brady has one daughter with his former wife, Mandie Taketa. Their daughter, Maīle Masako Brady, was born in 2003, People shared.

In August, Brady revealed he was pansexual. He told People, “To me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary. Being able to be attracted across the board.”

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant further explained, “I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place” to put himself in terms of labels.

“I took pan to mean that not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically, but I could be attracted to the person that is there,” Brady shared. He remains very close to his ex-wife, along with her partner and the kids they share between them.

During his run on “Dancing with the Stars,” Brady and Carson made it to the finale for season 31. Entertainment Weekly noted they performed a “Redemption Dance” chosen by late judge Len Goodman, as well as a freestyle dance.

Despite strong performances, Brady and Carson did not go home with a Mirrorball trophy. Charli D’Amelio and her partner, Mark Ballas, did that in season 31. Former “The Bachelorette” Gabby Windey and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, were the runner-ups.