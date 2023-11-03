Gabby Windey on Missed DWTS Love Connection: ‘Thank God’

Former “Dancing with the Stars” and “The Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey recently shared some thoughts and life updates on the October 31 episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast.

The ladies talked quite a bit about Windey’s current relationship, and then there was a brief touch on an almost romance that had seemed might develop during “Dancing with the Stars.” Now that she can look back at it all, Windey makes it clear how she feels about the fact the romance never really took off.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gabby Windey Is Glad a Romance With Vinny Guadagnino Never Happened

When Windey first started “Dancing with the Stars,” she was engaged to her “Bachelorette” final rose recipient Erich Schwer. However, her engagement ended before her quest to win the mirror-ball trophy ended.

Once Windey was officially single again, fans started to buzz about the chemistry she had with both fellow contestant Vinny Guadagnino and professional dancer Alan Bersten.

During her recent “Off the Vine” podcast appearance, Windey told Bristowe “Thank God” she and Guadagnino never really pursued a romance.

The comment came after Bristowe recalled how just six months ago, she was rooting for a romance between Windey and Guadagnino. Bristowe acknowledged that wasn’t a great idea in retrospect.

Windey laughed and explained, “Like, love him, but I don’t think so.” Then, Bristowe noted, “It’s so funny just how much things can change.”

Windey Never Truly Dated Alan Bersten or Guadagnino

At the time Windey’s season was airing, and for a while after it ended, many “Dancing with the Stars” fans rallied for Bersten and Windey to date. The two did go out for dinner together once, but ultimately, she felt he was more like a little brother than a romantic partner.

Quite a few other “Dancing with the Stars” fans wanted Windey and Guadagnino to try dating. The “Jersey Shore” star admitted he would be interested, and the two did seem quite flirtatious.

Ultimately, however, he revealed to Us Weekly that things had not officially turned romantic between them.

Now, Windey is in a relationship she thinks could go the distance. In August, the former “Bachelorette” appeared on “The View” to reveal the scoop on her new romance.

Windey left everybody rather stunned when she revealed her new romantic partner was a woman. “The Bachelorette” star has been dating comedian Robby Hoffman for a while now.

Windey is Now Dating Robby Hoffman

“I think about her constantly, I always want her in my bed,” Windey gushed of Hoffman during the “Off the Vine” podcast. She continued, “I really feel the love now.”

“The Bachelorette” star also told Bristowe she thinks it’s all about experiencing things with the right person. Early on, she doubted herself in her new relationship with Hoffman.

Now, however, “I can really lean in” and she feels they have a strong emotional connection. “I feel like I haven’t been as emotionally connected in my previous relationships,” Windey admitted.

In an Instagram Story she shared on November 1, Windey revealed she and Hoffman were going out to celebrate their six-month anniversary.

She showed fans she was wearing the same shirt she wore on their first date, and she paired it with a skirt Hoffman chose for her when the comedian was in Toronto. The lovebirds went out for sushi and seemingly had a wonderful celebration.