Fans Are Obsessed With Witney Carson’s ‘Precious’ Video of Son Leo

Fans are obsessed with a new video posted by pregnant “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Witney Carson showing off her son, Leo, singing to her baby bump.

“He’s going to be the best big brother,” she wrote as the caption to the video. “The sweetest voice!”

In the video, Leo sings “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” and kisses his mom’s stomach.

Fans commented that they couldn’t get over how sweet Leo was being in the video.

“SO so precious!,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Oh Witney, Leo is beyond precious!!”

Witney Carson Took Part in the TikTok Candy Challenge With Leo

Carson tested her son to see if he’d pay attention and obey her if she left the room in a new video.

“You can have this candy when mommy comes back, okay?” Carson tells Leo in the video, placing candy in front of him. “So don’t eat it until I get back, okay?”

Leo responds, “okay!”

Then, Carson leaves the room for a while Leo looks at the candy. He seems to think about it before calling for his mom to return and looking sad. He doesn’t touch the candy, however, instead sitting in the chair and playing with the candy in front of him. He waits until she returns before getting a huge smile on his face when his mom gives him permission to eat the candy.

“He did it! I was so proud of him,” Carson wrote in the video. Her caption was, “This morning, we did the candy challenge with my two-year-old. … I love him so dang much, it hurts!”

Carson Shared an ‘Adorable’ Video of Leo Talking to Her Bump

Carson previously shared a video of Leo talking to her baby bump. In the video posted, Carson and Leo sit together, and she asks him what he thinks about his baby brother.

“Where’s baby brother?” Carson asks, prompting Leo to say “right here!” and point at her stomach. When she asks if he loves his little brother, the 2-year-old responds “yeah!” and says he is going to play with him.

Finally, Carson asks her son what his little brother’s name is, and he responds, “Bubba!” before conceding that that isn’t his name.

Carson shared that she is expecting during the semi-finals of the competition, saying that she thought it was the perfect time to share it with the “Dancing With the Stars” family. She’s not the only pro that’s expecting, as professional dancer Lindsay Arnold is expecting her second child with her husband, Sam Cusick.

Daniella Karagach is expecting her first child with her husband, Pasha Pashkov, and Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy just welcomed their first child on January 10, 2023.

Carson shared the way she and Arnold found out they were both pregnant at the same time in an interview with ET Online.

“She actually called me to tell me that she was pregnant!” Carson told the outlet. “And I was like, ‘Oh, I actually was looking to tell you too!’ And we were laughing literally for five minutes straight. So I think it’s just gonna be a really fun little childhood for our kids together.”

Karagach, Carson, and Arnold are all expecting to have their children in May 2023.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.